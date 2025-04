For sale, my 49" beast of a monitor. Great condition.

I've always arm mounted it, but comes with Stand + VESA Mount.

$999, pickup available in Wellington or Hawkes Bay.

Please note, the stand and original box are in storage in Hawkes Bay. There may be a 1-2 week lead time before I can get these to you.

Monitor Specs:

5120x1440 [QLED DQHD 32:9]

HDR1000

1000R Curve

1ms GtG Response Time

240hz Refresh Rate

PBP/PIP Mode

Built-In Speakers

FreeSync

HDMI, DP + USB Hub