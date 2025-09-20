Hi all
Bought a new my NAS a while back and consolidating. So this one is surplus.
QNAP TS-873A 8-bay NAS - https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-873a
- 8 bays 3.5" + 2 M.2 NVME Slots
- AMD Ryzen 1500B 4 core 8 thread CPU 2.2Ghz
- 2x2.5 Gbit NIC
- 3x USB-A, 1x USB-C
- 2x PCIe slots
- 2x SO-Dimm DDR4 slots
- QNAP QTS Hero OS 5.2.3195 installed.
I have done the following to it and is included:
- Upgraded with an extra 32GB Ram module (40GB Ram in total)
- Added a NVidia P1000 graphics card for transcoding in Plex
- Replaced the CPU fan with an Noctua 60mm unit
Price: $1750
I was running it with 8x WD HGST 7200rpm drives (not included) for a few years with a dozen plus containers like Pihole and Plex. Runs really well. It has quite a bit of grunt. I had a Intel x710 4x10Gbit SFP+ card in it too to do the networking that ran fine (not included). The unit has 2 PCIe slots.
Bought from PBTech a few years ago, no longer under Warranty. No issues at all in all that time. Runs stable as. Was always behind a UPS too.
Best would be pickup (Wellington or Kapiti region) but I can ship too but that will likely not be cheap. PM me if you're interested.