Hi all

Bought a new my NAS a while back and consolidating. So this one is surplus.

QNAP TS-873A 8-bay NAS - https://www.qnap.com/en/product/ts-873a

8 bays 3.5" + 2 M.2 NVME Slots

AMD Ryzen 1500B 4 core 8 thread CPU 2.2Ghz

2x2.5 Gbit NIC

3x USB-A, 1x USB-C

2x PCIe slots

2x SO-Dimm DDR4 slots

QNAP QTS Hero OS 5.2.3195 installed.

I have done the following to it and is included:

Upgraded with an extra 32GB Ram module (40GB Ram in total)

Added a NVidia P1000 graphics card for transcoding in Plex

Replaced the CPU fan with an Noctua 60mm unit

Price: $1750

I was running it with 8x WD HGST 7200rpm drives (not included) for a few years with a dozen plus containers like Pihole and Plex. Runs really well. It has quite a bit of grunt. I had a Intel x710 4x10Gbit SFP+ card in it too to do the networking that ran fine (not included). The unit has 2 PCIe slots.

Bought from PBTech a few years ago, no longer under Warranty. No issues at all in all that time. Runs stable as. Was always behind a UPS too.

Best would be pickup (Wellington or Kapiti region) but I can ship too but that will likely not be cheap. PM me if you're interested.