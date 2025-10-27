i need to upgrade 5x HP Elitedesk 800 G1 Mini's and thought id see if anyone has some decent M.2 SATA SSD's 256gb or 512gb

pretty sure they have 2.5" SATA drives currently, but thought id ditch those and replace with M.2's.

Have had a look at Ingrams and doesnt look like I can buy new, but if anyone knows where I can that would be helpful.

Also need 1x M.2 NVME <256gb if someone with the SATA's also has one, or Ill just buy this new.

Ideally I'd like to know what kind of life they have left also.

Thanks.