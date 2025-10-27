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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: 5x M.2 SATA SSD's >256gb
dimsim

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#323112 27-Oct-2025 20:16
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i need to upgrade 5x HP Elitedesk 800 G1 Mini's and thought id see if anyone has some decent M.2 SATA SSD's 256gb or 512gb

 

pretty sure they have 2.5" SATA drives currently, but thought id ditch those and replace with M.2's.

 

Have had a look at Ingrams and doesnt look like I can buy new, but if anyone knows where I can that would be helpful.

 

Also need 1x M.2 NVME <256gb if someone with the SATA's also has one, or Ill just buy this new.

 

Ideally I'd like to know what kind of life they have left also.

 

Thanks.

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fastmikey
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  #3428318 27-Oct-2025 20:39
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PB Tech seem to be able to get some from suppliers:

 

 

 

Buy the Transcend Embedded M.2 2242 SSD, 256GB, SATA3 B+M Key, 3D TLC BiCS5,... ( TS256GMTS560T-VS1 ) online - PBTech.co.nz



siyuan
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  #3428339 27-Oct-2025 23:53
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Checkout this thread:
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=323005

ANglEAUT
altered-ego
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  #3428352 28-Oct-2025 07:29
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Edit: Whoops, wrong info supplied ...




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



cddt
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  #3428479 28-Oct-2025 15:17
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@dimsim

 

I have 16x 256 GB available. They are new from HP but come with a factory install of Win 10. Specific model is SK hynix PC711 HFS256GDE9X073N. 

 

See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=323005 for details. 




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dimsim

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  #3428482 28-Oct-2025 15:21
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cddt:

 

@dimsim

 

I have 16x 256 GB available. They are new from HP but come with a factory install of Win 10. Specific model is SK hynix PC711 HFS256GDE9X073N. 

 

See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=323005 for details. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks but they're NVME and I need SATA.

richms
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  #3428487 28-Oct-2025 15:32
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Are you certain that nvme ones will not work? I know that some of the 6th or 7th gen machines had a bios update sneak thru that allowed for nvme booting without any fanfare about it happening.




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dimsim

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  #3428491 28-Oct-2025 15:45
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richms:

 

Are you certain that nvme ones will not work? I know that some of the 6th or 7th gen machines had a bios update sneak thru that allowed for nvme booting without any fanfare about it happening.

 

 

 

 

thanks, it looks like its possible by injecting an nvme driver into the bios... but i dont have the time or inclination to do that on 5 machines.

richms
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  #3428494 28-Oct-2025 16:02
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They are not using the mobo slot either so it might be that its not wired to support pcie and only has the sata pins to it. No harm in chucking a drive in and seeing what happens tho. The machines at a friends business were going to be scrapped anyway but they found they worked with a normal nvme drive in the short shape that was all would fit and ended up using them for some other non desktop roles.




Richard rich.ms

fritzman
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  #3428563 28-Oct-2025 21:32
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As per PM... have a bunch of new system-pull 128Gb SATA M.2 drives.

 

I haven't had a good look yet, but suspect there may not be any nvme ones.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

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Mehrts
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  #3428807 29-Oct-2025 14:47
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It's a shame your machines aren't the 800 G2 variant, because they support NVMe drives by default. It's by far the best bang-for-buck upgrade to these older machines.

I'm using an NVMe drive in one of these with a PCIe to M.2 adapter.

cddt
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  #3428816 29-Oct-2025 15:32
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dimsim:

 

Thanks but they're NVME and I need SATA.

 

 

Ah ok, no problem. :) 




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