GPS, maps and mapping softwareHave Vodafone/2Degrees broken their 2G services?
rossmcm

101 posts

Master Geek


#303873 16-Mar-2023 13:50
I recently acquired a GPS pet tracker.  It relies on Vodafone 2G service for operation, which isn't so great longer-term, but it works for now.

 

At least it was working.  About 5 days ago something major broke.  The [completely awful] SeTracker2 app suddenly started reporting "No Internet Connection" on both devices (phone, tablet) it was installed on.

 

After working with the supplier of the pet tracker, we have established the following:

 

It's not a mobile reception issue.  It's possible to send the device an SMS, and to call it (it has a microphone so when it answers you can listen to the surroundings) and that all works still.

 

The tracker is supplied with a vodafone SIM, but my home and work and mobile are all 2degrees.  This seems to be important.  The supplier has replicated the issue on her phone when she is connected to her wifi, but it works if she is out of Wifi coverage and using phone data.  Her wifi is 2degrees, her phone is with Vodafone.

 

I need to reiterate that this wasn't an issue last week, this week it is. 

 

This is becoming something of an epidemic problem for the supplier of the pet tracker - they have other customers reporting the same issue.

 

I'm thinking I need to be hassling 2 degrees but would be interested in hearing from anyone here who has an inkling of what is going on?

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11445 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3050861 16-Mar-2023 14:23
2degrees does not have 2G service. Only Vodafone does these days.




Linux
9645 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3050862 16-Mar-2023 14:28
@rossmcm 2degrees turned off the 2G / GPRS network a few years back

 

Stop buying 2G / GPRS only devices!

 

Edit: 2018 was the close down

richms
25892 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3050864 16-Mar-2023 14:34
I believe that 2G suffers the same problem that 3G does where it only supports so many data sessions per site, which is why 4g is better.

 

You will find loads of posts about dysfunctional 3g data on here, and I don't think anyone is using 2g for anything anymore but I would expect the same problems to be posted if they were.

 

4G IOT chipsets have been available for years now, and yeah they are about 5x the price of a 2g one, but really there is no excuse for anyone selling something that is 2g these days as NZ is rare in that we still have the network here.




wellygary
7078 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050871 16-Mar-2023 15:04
I'm confused, what has stopped working, the pet tracking device ?? or is it sometime the app reports no connection???

 

You appear to think its not the tracking device but the app that is the problem, 

 

iI would contact the developer, a "no internet" error, may simply be the default response if it cannot connect to the cloud server where the Devices are logged in to....

 

Your phone/ipad are  not likely using 2G anyway ... 

 

 

rossmcm

101 posts

Master Geek


  #3050898 16-Mar-2023 15:38
> I'm confused, what has stopped working, the pet tracking device ?? or is it sometime the app reports no connection???

 

The pet tracker itself I believe works, as far as I can tell - without being able to get into the app I'm a bit limited.  I can phone the tracker and listen to the surroundings.

 

The fact that the problem was reported by a number of users of the product at the same time tells me it's not a hardware issue. 

 

The app fails when I try to log in - it reports:  

 

 

If I try to log in with a different (deliberately incorrect) password the result is the same.

 

The supplier suggested I install and try another app known to work with the tracker.  Same result.

 

I am at a loss to explain how logging on to an app with a bad password could even involve the 2G Vodafone network the pet tracker is connected to.

 

Is it possible that 2degrees is blocking requests to the tracker app web server because it has found its way onto a blacklist (the app is riddled with advertisements for dodgy-sounding apps)?  

 

 

 

 

Linux
9645 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3050904 16-Mar-2023 15:53
No way it would be blocked by the carriers

tripp
3729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3050905 16-Mar-2023 15:56
have you uninstalled and re-installed the app?

 

You will have no luck at all with 2d as they will not waste time looking into it.  It may have something to do with a port that the app needs and if 2d has put more traffic / ips etc on CGNAT.

 

They won't undo this for a pet tracker, you need to talk to the supplier of the app / tracker and see if it needs some random port that 2d could be blocking now behind cgnat

 

 

 

 



richms
25892 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3050909 16-Mar-2023 15:58
Oh well that is different, you are not able to get logged in on the app over 4g, nothing to do with th 2g of the tracker.

 

Somewhere between you and their cloud server that you're logging into, its not getting thru. You would need to see what its trying to access or have the app vendors provide that information, then traceroute to the server on your phone and see if you're getting there. If they have it behind cloudflare or something then you may be coming from IP addresses that have a bad reputation and the app is not able to show the challenge to you in order to log in.




wellygary
7078 posts

Uber Geek


  #3050910 16-Mar-2023 16:00
rossmcm:

 

If I try to log in with a different (deliberately incorrect) password the result is the same.

 

 

If other apps dont work and bad passords generate the same error my money is on a failure of the Cloud Server, 

 

Contact the device seller and get them to look into it, 

 

I'm assuming you pay some form of subscription to keep the thing alive??- if so they should respond,

 

If it was a once only purchase , Tney may have folded up shop 

 

 

