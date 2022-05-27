Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Calls from different numbers
WyleECoyoteNZ

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296182 27-May-2022 20:52
This is bit of a strange one.

 

Ever since my daughter got her phone (2Degrees Prepaid number), she has been occasionally getting calls asking for a 'Conrad'. The last 2 have been from the numbers below, but since she's had the phone they've come in 'swarms' of 2 or 3 calls in 2\3 days, each time I block them.

 

The calls appear to come from a Auckland number, the last 2 from:

 

09-884-5025

 

09-884-5031

 

I've since blocked these 2 numbers on her mobile. If I try and call those numbers back from my phone, hiding my number with #031# or 0197, those 09-884 numbers don't exist \ there's no-one there.

 

Apart from blocking the numbers if they call again, or changing her number, is there anything else I can do?

Linux
8943 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919564 27-May-2022 21:10
Not strange at all a Conrad must of had that number at some point

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2919565 27-May-2022 21:15
Seems 884 is used by scammers.

 

Spam callers (Reddit)

 

Linux: Not strange at all a Conrad must of had that number at some point

 

09 884 doesn't exist in NZ

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_dialling_codes_in_New_Zealand





Behodar
8227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919566 27-May-2022 21:33
09 884 is assigned to "Symbio Wholesale NZ Limited". It's a valid number range.



WyleECoyoteNZ

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2919612 27-May-2022 21:52
K8Toledo:

 

Seems 884 is used by scammers.

 

Spam callers (Reddit)

 

Linux: Not strange at all a Conrad must of had that number at some point

 

09 884 doesn't exist in NZ

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_dialling_codes_in_New_Zealand

 

 

Thanks. Guess I'll just keep on blocking them

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2919619 27-May-2022 23:12
Behodar:

 

09 884 is assigned to "Symbio Wholesale NZ Limited". It's a valid number range.

 

 

Not according to Wikipedia

 

 

 

And Symbio Wholesale is based in Wellington. Wellington Area Code is 04.

 

 

 

 

 





jarledb
Webhead
2796 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919620 27-May-2022 23:26
Time to remind everyone that is very easy to fake the number being displayed. Do not trust it is what it says it is. Scammers can even call with a number belonging to your bank etc.

Oblivian
6573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2919622 27-May-2022 23:49
Holden great South road in '19 was 09 884 it would seem..

It's also entirely possible it isn't a spoof but a trunk range sold to a business configured rubbish?
IE a call centre. And they're ringing a now re allocated prepaid number

I use to get wyndham estate sales calls weekly for my prev business number back in 2010 looking for some woman for months. Don't enter mall 'free' competitions at popup counters..



richms
25086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2919626 28-May-2022 00:58
If they ask for someone thats not you, just tell them that they're dead. Seems to stop the calls.




Richard rich.ms

alasta
5644 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2919632 28-May-2022 07:14
I got a scam call yesterday from 04 831... which, according to the Wikipedia page linked above, doesn't exist. 

 

The scammers knew my name, so clearly my number has leaked out of a database somewhere. 

rscole86
4519 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919634 28-May-2022 07:41
If you want to know which number ranges are assigned you should be using the number allocation deed.
Wiki is only as useful as the most clueless person updating it.

Re:Symbio being in the 04, you don't need to have a physical presence in any of the areas your ranges are allocated.

MadEngineer
2993 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2919636 28-May-2022 07:58
What happens if you say yes it’s Conrad?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11896 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919648 28-May-2022 09:33
Along with the call number spoofing, area codes mean nothing these days. 

 

My home number appears as a central Auckland location, yet I'm 40km away from there in the Rodney district which is a "toll" to call Auckland. I had a choice of anywhere in the country I wanted to situate my number. Could've grabbed an 03 to annoy family by making them pay toll charges to ring me :D

 

Welcome to VoIP.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

quickymart
8620 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2919654 28-May-2022 09:38
MadEngineer: What happens if you say yes it’s Conrad?

 

That reminded me of this (fast forward to 20 seconds in):

 

https://www.facebook.com/all4/videos/ali-g-shopping/1298792943588722/

 

😄

SirHumphreyAppleby
1959 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919660 28-May-2022 10:15
xpd:

 

I had a choice of anywhere in the country I wanted to situate my number. Could've grabbed an 03 to annoy family by making them pay toll charges to ring me :D

 

 

I kept getting phone calls asking for prices on auto parts. A company in Christchurch had the same number as me in Auckland.

 

I now have same number in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, so that won't ever be a problem again.

K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2919817 28-May-2022 20:13
rscole86: If you want to know which number ranges are assigned you should be using the number allocation deed.
Wiki is only as useful as the most clueless person updating it.

Re:Symbio being in the 04, you don't need to have a physical presence in any of the areas your ranges are allocated.

 

Depends on the reliability of the source used by the person updating it. If in doubt, check the source.





