anyone know what the issue is? 0800 overloaded, nothing on their website status page for auckland
2 connections down in penrose and 1 on northshore so far.
2degrees Fibre
Yes, in Auckland - Remuera and Mt Wellington region, but it seems to back online now.
yep back all customers.
30+ minute downtime
I'm on 2degrees fibre in West Auckland. Didn't notice any trouble thankfully. My PPP session has been up since the first of May.
Perhaps a specific handover link was lost? Fibre cut or somesuch? /speculation
I t looks like service is being restored.
Didnt see any issues here (Whangaparaoa)
According to my logs it went down at Jun/28/2022 15:33:59 and came back at Jun/28/2022 16:08:47