2degrees Fibre Outage Auckland 28 June 22

dan

dan

1220 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#298566 28-Jun-2022 16:08
anyone know what the issue is? 0800 overloaded, nothing on their website status page for auckland

 

2 connections down in penrose and 1 on northshore so far.

 

 

 

2degrees Fibre

SneakerPimps
90 posts

Master Geek


  #2935420 28-Jun-2022 16:09
Yes, in Auckland - Remuera and Mt Wellington region, but it seems to back online now.

dan

dan

1220 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2935421 28-Jun-2022 16:13
yep back all customers.

 

 

 

30+ minute downtime

spacedog
407 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2935424 28-Jun-2022 16:16
Fibre offline since 340pm in Freeman’s Bay - rebooted ONT and just getting slow blink on the optical LED.

Tried calling 2degrees but 0800 022 022 just busy signals

@2Degrees ?



Lorenceo
877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2935429 28-Jun-2022 16:29
I'm on 2degrees fibre in West Auckland. Didn't notice any trouble thankfully. My PPP session has been up since the first of May.

 

Perhaps a specific handover link was lost? Fibre cut or somesuch? /speculation

RiskAdverse
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2935431 28-Jun-2022 16:33
I t looks like service is being restored. 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11924 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2935434 28-Jun-2022 16:40
Didnt see any issues here (Whangaparaoa)




BlackHand
119 posts

Master Geek


  #2935436 28-Jun-2022 16:42
According to my logs it went down at Jun/28/2022 15:33:59 and came back at Jun/28/2022 16:08:47

