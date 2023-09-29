Hey guys,

Recently moved to the States a few months ago but kept my NZ number on a second sim card in my iPhone as a physical sim. I purchased the iPhone 15 while here in the States which unfortunately is esim only.

2Degrees have said they can swap my physical sim to an esim in store by having someone go in for me, that's fine. What they can't answer reliably is whether I can actually activate that sim while overseas. I'm unsure if initial activations only work locally.

If anyone has any insight on this that would be great so I can know whether to return the phone and seek an international version, or go ahead with trialling moving to esim.

(I had an esim and moved it to a physical one before moving because it was going to be easier when swapping phones. Turns out it's ended up being an issue anyway!)