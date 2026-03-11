I'm reviewing costs for our business mobiles, which are currently with One NZ. Our tech team have work mobiles which are relatively lightly used. When out of the office the guys use mobiles for checking Teams messages and using our VoIP app over data connections, with txt messages and cellular calls not being common. Costs feel a wee bit high.

Years ago I remember people grumbling about dropped calls on the 2Degrees network. Is this still a thing, or is the 2D network these days every bit as good as Spark and One NZ?

I'm about to order some IoT SIM cards but if one of the IoT devices goes rogue and we blow the IoT data allowance, the excess use charges are high at $100/gb. It's rare for a device to misbehave and use lots of data, but we have had it happen before. AFAIK there is no ability to limit the charges. I'm wondering if moving our business to 2D and attaching the handful of IoT devices to SIM cards that are attached to the main pool of shared data might be the safer option. Some of the IoT devices will be remote (to us) so making the change now means we can deploy those SIM cards and not have to potentially replace them later if we change to 2D later in the year.

All thoughts welcome.