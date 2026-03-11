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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees vs OneNZ for business mobiles - Is it time to change?
Dynamic

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#324198 11-Mar-2026 16:03
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I'm reviewing costs for our business mobiles, which are currently with One NZ. Our tech team have work mobiles which are relatively lightly used. When out of the office the guys use mobiles for checking Teams messages and using our VoIP app over data connections, with txt messages and cellular calls not being common.  Costs feel a wee bit high.

 

Years ago I remember people grumbling about dropped calls on the 2Degrees network.  Is this still a thing, or is the 2D network these days every bit as good as Spark and One NZ?

 

I'm about to order some IoT SIM cards but if one of the IoT devices goes rogue and we blow the IoT data allowance, the excess use charges are high at $100/gb.  It's rare for a device to misbehave and use lots of data, but we have had it happen before.  AFAIK there is no ability to limit the charges.  I'm wondering if moving our business to 2D and attaching the handful of IoT devices to SIM cards that are attached to the main pool of shared data might be the safer option. Some of the IoT devices will be remote (to us) so making the change now means we can deploy those SIM cards and not have to potentially replace them later if we change to 2D later in the year.

 

All thoughts welcome.




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Linux
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  #3469000 11-Mar-2026 16:11
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2degrees network upgrades (swap out of Huawai to Ericsson RAN) over the last couple of years the network is chalk and cheese just note this work is still ongoing and planned work / upgrades are posted on the 2degree status page and SMS sent out to customers that could be impacted

 

Even 4G+ speeds can easily reach over 200Mbps down

 

The issue with poor voice quality calls cross network is now way behind them

 

edit: Sorry I should of mentioned my 2degrees connection is for personal use not business but as mentioned above the mobile network performance is light years ahead of what it was say 3 years ago



Aaroona
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  #3470819 16-Mar-2026 12:19
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I have a business mobile connection with 2D, and I still get dropped calls now at random times. Either comes up as call failed, or the call just "ends" - I also find the handover from wifi calling to be less seamless somehow than when I was with One NZ.

 

I've been with 2D for the last year or so. 

 

I do find that 2 degrees are not "blazing trails" though when it comes to things like wearables, theres a thread here where that was a thing. And the satellite connectivity is way ahead on the One NZ network, if thats a consideration for you. 

 

Overall, I am looking around to see what other options there are for my connection once I've finished my payments for my phone to make the most of the discount I got on my device. 

 

 

 

Edit: another issue I've found is how they measure data sessions. I have not even once had a reliable data reading of my account via the app or website. I thankfully have more data than I need, so I dont get too worried about it, but for whatever reason they have not fixed this issue despite raising it multiple time to them.
Not sure if unique to 2D, but they measure data across data sessions, so sometime data usage of a particular day may actually show up over several days- again not a big problem for me since I have a decent cap, but I could imagine if you try and track your data usage, it could be an issue and is difficult to get a reading on where you are in the month.

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  #3470832 16-Mar-2026 13:01
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Hand over from Wi-Fi calling would drop if the call could only be handed to 3G which can no longer happen



richms
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  #3470840 16-Mar-2026 13:20
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+1 on 2degrees no longer being the joke that they were for a long time. They are right up there with one now IME for consistency and not dropping out in my usage of them using them around Auckland. not really used the telco calling on them but done many messenger calls while driving around - largely fine with the odd reconnecting. Not in the same league of crapness as using skinny by a long way. I'm only running it in my older 4g only phone but no issues at all with periods of no data or signal bars dropping to 1 bar despite being in an urban area.




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boosacnoodle
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  #3470857 16-Mar-2026 14:50
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I would say that 2degrees has the best 4G speeds around. Unfortunately, inter-network call quality is still quite poor IMO. It's not clear if 2degrees actually has HD voice enabled.

ajw

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  #3470936 16-Mar-2026 16:36
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@Dynamic

 

From the 2 degrees website.

 

 

Network guarantee

 

 

 

Trial our mobile network for 30 days on a Pay Monthly or Business plan, and if you’re not completely satisfied by then, you’ll get your money back on your plan fee and the interest free phone purchased with your plan.

 

 

T&Cs apply

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
boosacnoodle
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  #3470940 16-Mar-2026 16:42
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No need to do a money-back guarantee. You can test-drive 2degrees network in just a few minutes for 7-days free-of-charge.

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  #3471004 16-Mar-2026 21:39
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boosacnoodle:

 

I would say that 2degrees has the best 4G speeds around. Unfortunately, inter-network call quality is still quite poor IMO. It's not clear if 2degrees actually has HD voice enabled.

 

 

@boosacnoodle They 150% have HD calling enabled and HD calls cross network

KiwiSurfer
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  #3471104 17-Mar-2026 13:50
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My work recently switched all staff mobiles from One NZ to 2degrees and haven't heard any complaints so far.

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