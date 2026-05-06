Hi all
What are people getting for a traceroute to cbs.com.
I am on 2 Degrees fibre and have been getting very poor streaming qualities over the last month.
2degrees seem to drop ICMP so that Traceroute means nothing. It really makes diagnosing problems difficult.
What are you streaming over? WiFi or Ethernet? Tried another device?
Also I don't think we have cbs in NZ so are you using a smart proxy type service to do this?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
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