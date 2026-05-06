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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)cbs.com traceroute - issues with streaming
darkasdes2

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#324633 6-May-2026 14:07
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Hi all 

 

What are people getting for  a traceroute to cbs.com. 

 

I am on 2 Degrees fibre and have been getting very poor streaming qualities over the last month. 

 

 

 

 

 

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michaelmurfy
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  #3488086 6-May-2026 14:49
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2degrees seem to drop ICMP so that Traceroute means nothing. It really makes diagnosing problems difficult.

 

What are you streaming over? WiFi or Ethernet? Tried another device?

 

Also I don't think we have cbs in NZ so are you using a smart proxy type service to do this?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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