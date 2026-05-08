I can't figure out what is going on, it seems to be worse like this at peak times but can also happen randomly whenever, I'll be playing CS2 and it'll fluctuate from 38 all the way to 80-90 and the game just feels like a laggy mess. I was going back and forth with Hotshot support about it and they seemed to think everything was normal on their end. Is Hotshot really just that bad? Even just browsing the internet and loading webpages can feel slow sometimes. I have gigabit plan with them. I have TPLINK AX1500 Router which I have done some research on after having this issue and it seems like it's not the best router but would it be bad enough to cause this? I am on Ethernet as well and have tried different cables and a different computer, I also tried a direct connection to the ONT and it was still fluctuating. Could it be the ONT? Sometimes it's reasonably stable and other times it's just all over the place. I have no idea. Sorry for the bit of a ramble but hopefully someone can help! Edit: I am also based in Christchurch if that helps with anything lol.