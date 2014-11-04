Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Turning off voicemail in 2degrees
asjl

12 posts

Geek


#154681 4-Nov-2014 12:08
I've just come back from the UK where I've been using a great pay as you go provider called giffgaff. They have no phone support and as far as I'm concerned that's great for geeks as they thought hard about how they do things over the net. For example their method for turning off/on voicemail is very straightforward:


i.e.

 

Switching your voicemail on/off

 

 

Your voicemail is automatically 'switched on' when you join giffgaff.

To change your voicemail settings, you need to use a few 'USSD codes'/ Shortcodes, which are short codes / numbers that you simply dial on your mobile and hit the SEND key (they don't cost anything to use).

 

    • Switch on: Short code is '1616' - Alternatively dial *004# then press the SEND key 
    • Switch off: Short code is '1626' - Alternatively dial #004# then press the SEND key
 

 

If you're not certain of the status, dial *#004# then press the SEND key to check

 

 

 

Switching voicemail off disables it - which means it changes the way the network deals with call diverts. When you switch voicemail off, it stops all calls going to your voicemail - this covers all call situations which are normally diverted to voicemail (i.e. when you don't answer a call, when you have your phone switched off, and when you're are on another call).

 

-------

Does 2degrees have a similar option and if so where do they publish details of this and other useful codes?

Thanks
andy

 1 | 2 | 3
2degreesCare
1537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #1168401 4-Nov-2014 12:46
Hi there

We don't have USSD codes to control Voicemail and no plans at this stage to implement it. You can turn it off by calling 202, option 3, option 8.  However the incoming caller will be charged for the connection who will hear a message saying it's turned off. 

Here's more info on our Voicemail options - 2degrees Voicemail 

 

 

 

We can arrange to have the service removed so the caller will not connect. You would need to call our Care team on 0800 022022 or 200 from your 2degrees mobile.  

Here's a list of useful USSD codes customers can use to check balances, turn on Spend Control etc - The *100# menu 

Another one is *#06# which will show you your phone's IMEI number. 

Cheers
^POB

asjl

12 posts

Geek


  #1168407 4-Nov-2014 12:50
So is there a comprehensive list of those codes? Both the 100# and the 202 type.

This could usefully reduce the number of calls to the help desk especially for "grown ups" who read geekzone.

2degreesCare
1537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #1168448 4-Nov-2014 13:41
asjl: So is there a comprehensive list of those codes? Both the 100# and the 202 type.

This could usefully reduce the number of calls to the help desk especially for "grown ups" who read geekzone.



The *100# link is the only published file showing our USSD codes but will look into any others that may be useful and add it to the page.  

Customers use short codes to buy or stop Value Packs and turning off/on account notifications (233), add a Aussie Data pack (288) or claim a reward (299). 

^POB



Publius
276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1181513 23-Nov-2014 10:15
You can turn it off by calling 202, option 3, option 8.  However the incoming caller will be charged for the connection who will hear a message saying it's turned off.


This is a shocking money grap by 2degrees. It is completely possible (technically) for them to still play the message without the calling party having to pay (either still play the message or just time out the call).

This coupled with the other Voicemail use-it-or-lose it crap makes me seriously contemplate moving back to Vodafone after being with 2Degrees since their launch.

iamthefirst
24 posts

Geek


  #1182289 24-Nov-2014 17:46
If you are willing to do some easy but tedious work then you can try this.

If you go to your usual call forwarding menu (different from phones to phones, but for Android it's usually dialer-settings-call forwarding OR dialer-settings-additional settings-call forwarding)

There are 4 different situations, 1. Always forward, 2. Forward when busy, 3. Forward when unanswered, 4. Forward when unreacheable.

Except for 1., you are not allowed to disable the forwarding option. If you try, you will get a message saying that the carrier disabled that functionality.

At this stage, you can either call 2degrees on 200 to disable it completely or

you can just type +6480069277
Or any number that is not complete. The example I have given is the Apple support line short of the last digit 5 (it's supposed to be +64 800 692775)

Because the number is in incomplete format, call forwards will not happen.

Enter whatever number of your choice minus the last digit into all 2., 3., 4. then all call forwards will not happen.

The calling party will see no sound after designated period (be it 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 seconds for unanswered calls) and they won't be charged.

This solution should work across all carriers, not just 2degrees.

For some reason they do not accept 0800 number, then try some random number such as +64 21 0374 223 (without any space).

That number should have been something line +64 21 0374 223n when n = 0,1,2.....9 but I deliberately omitted the last digit so it won't connect.

Unless 2degrees implement sophisticated method to prevent this circumvention, this should work fine.

Because the call is never going to be connected, you won't be charged for call forwarding and the calling party won't be charged either.

2degreesCare
1537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #1183224 26-Nov-2014 11:41
Publius:
You can turn it off by calling 202, option 3, option 8.  However the incoming caller will be charged for the connection who will hear a message saying it's turned off.


This is a shocking money grap by 2degrees. It is completely possible (technically) for them to still play the message without the calling party having to pay (either still play the message or just time out the call).

This coupled with the other Voicemail use-it-or-lose it crap makes me seriously contemplate moving back to Vodafone after being with 2Degrees since their launch.


Customers have the option of turning it off or contacting us on 200 or 0800 022022 and having the service removed completely.

Charges depend on the caller's plan of course and with our plans we give generous amounts of Carryover minutes so for most customers there shouldn't be any extra cost incurred.  

asjl

12 posts

Geek


  #1185795 30-Nov-2014 15:52
All these responses about calling 2Degrees on 200 or 0800 022022 and getting the service turned off miss the point. It should be easy to simply send a Short Code as I gave in my initial example to turn it on or off. I don't want the "Customer Service" of hanging on the phone for however long it takes to get this simple job done in either direction.

Phone companies like voicemail - they get to terminate the incoming call and that's a revenue plus for them. They then get to charge customers again to listen to the voicemail - another revenue plus. In general, asking to have it turned off is something they probably would prefer you not to do and ringing them up to do it is harder than sending the short code so that's a deterrent and so I reckon it's a "Customer Hindrance".



asjl

12 posts

Geek


  #2884512 10-Mar-2022 18:04
And seven and a bit years later, there's been no change in the advice about ringing "Customer Hindrance" on 200.

 

Ah well....

Linux
8954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884513 10-Mar-2022 18:07
I called and requested the OCCF to be removed

I now control the diverts off to Voicemail when phone is switched off the message is phone is off or out of coverage

cokemaster
Exited
4491 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884563 10-Mar-2022 21:23
Publius: 
...
This is a shocking money grap by 2degrees.
...

 

Honestly, I think you are being a bit hard on 2 Degrees. This is standard practice for mobile operators in New Zealand to have voice mail provisioned. Spark, Skinny, Vodafone, and 2 Degrees all have this provisioned out of the box. 

 

If you are on Postpaid/Pay monthly/On Account - you can change the call forwarding settings.
For prepaid - most operators will allow you to disable it on demand.

 

 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

asjl

12 posts

Geek


  #2884584 10-Mar-2022 22:18
I posted the original query at the top of this thread in 2014. The point I was making is that really turning off Voicemail was too hard back then and it still is. I had to ring 200 tonight hang around for several minutes and then got them to ring me back. Then I had to explain what I wanted and was offeredsomething like, "ring 202 then press 3 and then 8". I then patiently explained that what I wanted was "no voicemail at all" i.e. when someone rang me the the phone rings until they give up or some timeout elapses.

 

To be fair to the woman helping me, she put me on hold, talked with someone with more experience and sorted it out. But it took a whole heap of time that didn't need to be wasted on both our parts. The UK provider I cited still has the service I really wanted, see;

 

https://www.giffgaff.com/help/articles/how-do-i-turn-voicemail-on-or-off

 

How hard would it be?

 

Not hard at all but here's the rub - phone companies like to connect calls especially fro other providers because they make money doing it which is why it's standard practice.

 

It's 2022, you can see who rang you from the call log and they can send you a text if they want to leave a message. By all means let people have Voicemail, make it the default if you like, but allow people to really opt out easily.

premiumtouring
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2885947 14-Mar-2022 12:38
asjl:

 

And seven and a bit years later, there's been no change in the advice about ringing "Customer Hindrance" on 200.

 

Ah well....

 

 

 

 

What's changed is that now you must wait ~40 minutes to get through to Customer Services with 2Degrees.

 

They have one of the slickest mobile apps, but some of the core functionality like being able to toggle Voicemail on/off via the app isn't available.

 

Huge competitive opportunity here being missed.




-

cokemaster
Exited
4491 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885949 14-Mar-2022 12:45
I’m sorry, but how is turning voice mail on and off, a “huge competitive opportunity”?

Things like plans-pricing, coverage (eg. 5G, 4G, moran) and customer experience (eg. Stores and contact centres) surely would rank above such a niche feature.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Linux
8954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2885950 14-Mar-2022 12:52
cokemaster: I’m sorry, but how is turning voice mail on and off, a “huge competitive opportunity”?

Things like plans-pricing, coverage (eg. 5G, 4G, moran) and customer experience (eg. Stores and contact centres) surely would rank above such a niche feature.

 

I was thinking the same thing! 

premiumtouring
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2885952 14-Mar-2022 12:53
cokemaster: I’m sorry, but how is turning voice mail on and off, a “huge competitive opportunity”?

Things like plans-pricing, coverage (eg. 5G, 4G, moran) and customer experience (eg. Stores and contact centres) surely would rank above such a niche feature.

 

I'm confused by your comment since pricing and managing plans (except for group plans) can already be managed via the 2D app.

 

I would expect when wait times are consistently 30 minutes plus, it is time to review your top 10% technical inquiry types, identify opportunities for RPA, and then expose the triggers (with some limitations) to your users for self service.

 

The competitive advantage I'm suggesting is to continue investing heavily in the native mobile experience and to turn a real problem (wait times) into a selling point via self service.




-

