i.e.
Switching your voicemail on/off
Your voicemail is automatically 'switched on' when you join giffgaff.
To change your voicemail settings, you need to use a few 'USSD codes'/ Shortcodes, which are short codes / numbers that you simply dial on your mobile and hit the SEND key (they don't cost anything to use).
- Switch on: Short code is '1616' - Alternatively dial *004# then press the SEND key
- Switch off: Short code is '1626' - Alternatively dial #004# then press the SEND key
If you're not certain of the status, dial *#004# then press the SEND key to check
Switching voicemail off disables it - which means it changes the way the network deals with call diverts. When you switch voicemail off, it stops all calls going to your voicemail - this covers all call situations which are normally diverted to voicemail (i.e. when you don't answer a call, when you have your phone switched off, and when you're are on another call).
Does 2degrees have a similar option and if so where do they publish details of this and other useful codes?
Thanks
andy