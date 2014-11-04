

If you are willing to do some easy but tedious work then you can try this.



If you go to your usual call forwarding menu (different from phones to phones, but for Android it's usually dialer-settings-call forwarding OR dialer-settings-additional settings-call forwarding)



There are 4 different situations, 1. Always forward, 2. Forward when busy, 3. Forward when unanswered, 4. Forward when unreacheable.



Except for 1., you are not allowed to disable the forwarding option. If you try, you will get a message saying that the carrier disabled that functionality.



At this stage, you can either call 2degrees on 200 to disable it completely or



you can just type +6480069277

Or any number that is not complete. The example I have given is the Apple support line short of the last digit 5 (it's supposed to be +64 800 692775)



Because the number is in incomplete format, call forwards will not happen.



Enter whatever number of your choice minus the last digit into all 2., 3., 4. then all call forwards will not happen.



The calling party will see no sound after designated period (be it 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 seconds for unanswered calls) and they won't be charged.



This solution should work across all carriers, not just 2degrees.



For some reason they do not accept 0800 number, then try some random number such as +64 21 0374 223 (without any space).



That number should have been something line +64 21 0374 223n when n = 0,1,2.....9 but I deliberately omitted the last digit so it won't connect.



Unless 2degrees implement sophisticated method to prevent this circumvention, this should work fine.



Because the call is never going to be connected, you won't be charged for call forwarding and the calling party won't be charged either.



