Hi,

I have a iPhone 8 Plus and have noted that it does not have the VoLTE switch in the settings and the 2degrees website mentions that only iPhone X and above is supported for VoLTE, yet the 8 Plus is able to use WiFi Calling



Why is it that both Vodafone and Spark support VoLTE on devices going back to the iPhone 6s but 2degrees doesn’t??



While I am here I also note that 2degrees sells the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and it is VoLTE and VoWiFi capable but they only support it for Wifi Calling and not VoLTE, yet Spark Does.



Is there some sort of issues with the 2degrees network not been able to support certain devices??