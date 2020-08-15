Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees VoLTE not available on iPhones older then X
gordo92

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#273310 15-Aug-2020 19:55
Hi,
I have a iPhone 8 Plus and have noted that it does not have the VoLTE switch in the settings and the 2degrees website mentions that only iPhone X and above is supported for VoLTE, yet the 8 Plus is able to use WiFi Calling

Why is it that both Vodafone and Spark support VoLTE on devices going back to the iPhone 6s but 2degrees doesn’t??

While I am here I also note that 2degrees sells the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and it is VoLTE and VoWiFi capable but they only support it for Wifi Calling and not VoLTE, yet Spark Does.

Is there some sort of issues with the 2degrees network not been able to support certain devices??

Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2541927 15-Aug-2020 20:02
2degrees only has VoLTE live on RCG sites and a few 2degrees sites out West Auckland

Mahon
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2542229 16-Aug-2020 12:55
Is there somewhere we can look to see what network has rolled it out and where?

DjShadow
3852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2542230 16-Aug-2020 12:58
I've found the setting looks different, the setting is in the same place but instead of saying 4G, VoLTE On it just says 4G under Voice Options

 

But also as above, it does not look like 2degrees has VoLTE rolled out much as yet



Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542248 16-Aug-2020 13:56
Spark and Vodafone provide natural VoLTE coverage this is reflected on the coverage maps for the carriers

gordo92

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2542249 16-Aug-2020 13:56
The list of what phones they support is at this link: https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/help-and-support/broadband-and-landline/broadband/rural-broadband/

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2542355 16-Aug-2020 16:21
gordo92: Hi,
I have a iPhone 8 Plus and have noted that it does not have the VoLTE switch in the settings and the 2degrees website mentions that only iPhone X and above is supported for VoLTE, yet the 8 Plus is able to use WiFi Calling

Why is it that both Vodafone and Spark support VoLTE on devices going back to the iPhone 6s but 2degrees doesn’t?
?


2degrees is awaiting official Apple VoLTE certification which involves field testing. Once it is granted the older phones should then support it too.

Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542455 16-Aug-2020 17:41
c0ld:
gordo92: Hi,
I have a iPhone 8 Plus and have noted that it does not have the VoLTE switch in the settings and the 2degrees website mentions that only iPhone X and above is supported for VoLTE, yet the 8 Plus is able to use WiFi Calling

Why is it that both Vodafone and Spark support VoLTE on devices going back to the iPhone 6s but 2degrees doesn’t?
?


2degrees is awaiting official Apple VoLTE certification which involves field testing. Once it is granted the older phones should then support it too.

 

@c0ld no use if VoLTE is not enabled on the network side



c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2542457 16-Aug-2020 17:44
Linux:

@c0ld no use if VoLTE is not enabled on the network side



Agreed (excluding RCG / test cluster) but not the OPs query.

DjShadow
3852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2542466 16-Aug-2020 18:04
Assuming all these new cellsites that 2degrees have been building are 4G/LTE only then having VoLTE will be very handy

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2542469 16-Aug-2020 18:17
All new 2degrees own built sites are both 3G & 4G for the time being (as long as backhaul can support both, if not 3G only but incredibly rare).

New MoRAN sites (replacing National Roaming) will be 3G & 4G.

RCG sites are generally 4G only but some have 3G tech too (and within that some are currently 3G 111 calling only but will be upgraded to full 3G service as time goes on).

Hope that helps :)

gordo92

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2542496 16-Aug-2020 19:15
“2degrees is awaiting official Apple VoLTE certification which involves field testing. Once it is granted the older phones should then support it too”

Ahhh yeah that makes sense, let’s hope they get this sooner rather then later

Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542498 16-Aug-2020 19:22
I hope we see VoLTE soon as well, Was meant to launch ages ago before Covid #1

DjShadow
3852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2542519 16-Aug-2020 19:33
Linux:

 

I hope we see VoLTE soon as well, Was meant to launch ages ago before Covid #1

 

 

eSim too ;) 

DjShadow
3852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2557299 4-Sep-2020 21:24
Looks like it can't be far away, Google found this page which no longer works: https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:XpxZ8KUC3goJ:https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/help-and-support/mobile/products-and-services/volte/+&cd=2&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=nz

Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2557304 4-Sep-2020 21:53
Looks very promising

