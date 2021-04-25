Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
Working Ok in Chch.
Thanks. Might be something in our network - back now.
Didn't notice anything here, and nothing in the Fritzbox logs. At that time we weren't using the internet though.
Mine went down, briefly, earlier in the day (in Auckland). Came back within a few minutes though.
Sorry, PEBKAC. Incorrect firewall rule created here. Removed. Working fine again.
