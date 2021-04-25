Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Broadband down? 2021-04-25
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74136 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#284486 25-Apr-2021 17:23
Is your 2degress fibre service down or just mine?




Smithy47
219 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2697853 25-Apr-2021 17:26
Working Ok in Chch.




Smithy

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74136 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697865 25-Apr-2021 17:33
Thanks. Might be something in our network - back now.




BlackHand
120 posts

Master Geek


  #2697873 25-Apr-2021 18:53
Mine went down at about the same time (pretty sure it wasn’t anything on my end) so might have been something at 2degrees



timmmay
18565 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2697885 25-Apr-2021 20:32
Didn't notice anything here, and nothing in the Fritzbox logs. At that time we weren't using the internet though.

nzkc
1061 posts

Uber Geek


  #2697887 25-Apr-2021 20:35
Mine went down, briefly, earlier in the day (in Auckland). Came back within a few minutes though.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74136 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698614 27-Apr-2021 09:31
Sorry, PEBKAC. Incorrect firewall rule created here. Removed. Working fine again.




