Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2D routing issues
Stasis007

85 posts

Master Geek


#284525 27-Apr-2021 19:23
Had this issue a few times where I can't connect to a game's server. Not sure if 2 Degrees or NZ related though.

 

 

 

Can't connect from lan connection or from cellular 4G network connection.

 

Can connect via a VPN. No one else (internationally at least) are having issues connecting. 

 

Can connect fine to every other site I've tried. 

 

 

 

Tracing route to 3k.org [75.75.210.82]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1      <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.0.1
  2        8 ms    15 ms    17 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3        2 ms     1 ms     2 ms  198.18.10.218
  4        2 ms     1 ms     2 ms  198.18.10.217
  5        2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  173.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.173]
  6      19 ms    19 ms    21 ms  as23655.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.49]
  7      20 ms    20 ms    20 ms  as6939.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.17]
  8      20 ms    20 ms    20 ms  100ge0-32.core1.akl2.he.net [184.104.196.117]
  9    156 ms   156 ms   156 ms  100ge0-35.core1.pdx3.he.net [184.104.195.61]
 10   159 ms   159 ms   159 ms  100ge6-2.core1.sea1.he.net [184.104.195.45]
 11   186 ms   185 ms   186 ms  100ge1-2.core1.msp1.he.net [184.104.194.22]
 12   192 ms   192 ms   201 ms  100ge13-1.core2.chi1.he.net [184.105.223.177]
 13   191 ms   192 ms   191 ms  100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net [184.104.192.117]
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

 

 

 

Pretty sure last time i had this issue it wasn't routing through Hurricane Electric, was Cogent i think.

 

 

 

 

 

[Edit] Should mention the datacenter where the server is located is in Michigan, USA

timmmay
18573 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698957 27-Apr-2021 19:41
Ping / traceroute is dropped by many routers. My 2deg traceroute looks the same as yours up to 16, but then has a total of 30 hops all stars. A good diagnostic would be on a port the server listens to.

Stasis007

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2698965 27-Apr-2021 19:51
The server's port I connect to is 3000.  Not sure how to use that info for a tracert/ping though?

 

 

 

 

djtOtago
828 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698966 27-Apr-2021 19:53
This is what I get on Slingshot

 

traceroute 3k.org
traceroute to 3k.org (75.75.210.82), 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
 1  _gateway (192.168.178.1)  2.127 ms  3.458 ms  3.615 ms
 2  * * *
 3  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.5.166)  40.573 ms  40.759 ms  40.938 ms
 4  10ge0-48.core1.akl1.he.net (184.105.213.230)  51.043 ms  51.890 ms  52.490 ms
 5  100ge0-36.core1.akl2.he.net (184.104.195.150)  56.380 ms  56.965 ms  57.712 ms
 6  100ge0-35.core1.pdx3.he.net (184.104.195.61)  204.455 ms  158.659 ms  159.976 ms
 7  100ge6-2.core1.sea1.he.net (184.104.195.45)  163.908 ms  163.955 ms  164.509 ms
 8  100ge1-2.core1.msp1.he.net (184.104.194.22)  191.325 ms  191.575 ms  191.353 ms
 9  100ge13-1.core2.chi1.he.net (184.105.223.177)  197.882 ms  197.169 ms  196.612 ms
10  100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net (184.104.192.117)  195.479 ms  203.620 ms  203.499 ms
11  100ge0-36.core2.det1.he.net (184.105.213.190)  201.318 ms  200.120 ms  201.304 ms
12  acd-net.10gigabitethernet12-3.core1.det1.he.net (216.66.72.170)  200.948 ms  199.409 ms  199.901 ms
13  gi0-0-0-subint24.router.backbone.247nw.acd.net (69.89.98.202)  207.275 ms  207.747 ms  207.341 ms
14  gi2-1-0-subint22.router.backbone.flntmimn.acd.net (207.179.109.13)  207.732 ms  207.843 ms  217.134 ms
15  gi2-0-0-subint25.router.backbone.metroix.net (207.179.109.57)  214.048 ms  213.345 ms  211.229 ms
16  vlan198.switch2.core.lnngmimn.acd.net (208.77.128.158)  304.394 ms  305.360 ms  305.320 ms
17  vlan22.switch.core.metroix.net (69.89.99.1)  305.288 ms  292.470 ms  292.847 ms
18  vlan24.switch2.colo.metroix.net (69.89.116.140)  292.968 ms  292.940 ms  292.892 ms
19  marble.3k.org (75.75.210.82)  292.870 ms  292.820 ms  292.792 ms



Stasis007

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2698967 27-Apr-2021 19:54
Awesome, so 2 degrees issue i guess

MaxineN
1046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2698968 27-Apr-2021 19:57
I can complete a tracert right to the target.

 

 

 

Tracing route to marble.3k.org [75.75.210.82]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  RT-AX3000-75F0 [192.168.50.1]
  REDACTED
  3    41 ms    41 ms    41 ms  10ge0-48.core1.akl1.he.net [184.105.213.230]
  4    45 ms    45 ms    47 ms  100ge0-36.core1.akl2.he.net [184.104.195.150]
  5   154 ms   154 ms   202 ms  100ge0-35.core1.pdx3.he.net [184.104.195.61]
  6   158 ms   157 ms   157 ms  100ge6-2.core1.sea1.he.net [184.104.195.45]
  7   188 ms   188 ms   185 ms  100ge1-2.core1.msp1.he.net [184.104.194.22]
  8   193 ms   192 ms   192 ms  100ge13-1.core2.chi1.he.net [184.105.223.177]
  9   191 ms   190 ms   192 ms  100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net [184.104.192.117]
 10   197 ms   206 ms   201 ms  100ge0-36.core2.det1.he.net [184.105.213.190]
 11   196 ms   196 ms   199 ms  acd-net.10gigabitethernet12-3.core1.det1.he.net [216.66.72.170]
 12   201 ms   201 ms   204 ms  gi0-0-0-subint24.router.backbone.247nw.acd.net [69.89.98.202]
 13   199 ms   199 ms   203 ms  gi2-1-0-subint22.router.backbone.flntmimn.acd.net [207.179.109.13]
 14   201 ms   201 ms   204 ms  gi2-0-0-subint25.router.backbone.metroix.net [207.179.109.57]
 15   201 ms   201 ms   202 ms  vlan199.switch2.core.lnngmimn.acd.net [208.77.128.166]
 16   200 ms   200 ms   201 ms  vlan22.switch.core.metroix.net [69.89.99.1]
 17   202 ms   206 ms   202 ms  vlan24.switch2.colo.metroix.net [69.89.116.140]
 18   201 ms   201 ms   201 ms  marble.3k.org [75.75.210.82]

 

Trace complete.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

OzoneNZ
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2698970 27-Apr-2021 20:01
Stasis007:

 

The server's port I connect to is 3000.  Not sure how to use that info for a tracert/ping though?

 

 

 

 

You can't because traceroutes/ICMP don't have the concept of ports, but you can just load up '75.75.210.82:3000' in Chrome or open a telnet session and see if the connection times out (port unreachable).

 

 

 

Anyway yeah it seems to be 2degrees-specific, this is my home 2D fibre:

 

Tracing route to marble.3k.org [75.75.210.82]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1   <1 ms  <1 ms   <1 ms  10.0.120.1
  2     4 ms     5 ms     3 ms  41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]
  3     4 ms     3 ms     3 ms  as23655.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.16]
  4     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  as6939.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.17]
  5     4 ms     3 ms     6 ms  100ge0-32.core1.akl2.he.net [184.104.196.117]
  6   172 ms   171 ms   170 ms  100ge0-35.core1.pdx3.he.net [184.104.195.61]
  7   172 ms   177 ms   174 ms  100ge6-2.core1.sea1.he.net [184.104.195.45]
  8   202 ms   201 ms   201 ms  100ge1-2.core1.msp1.he.net [184.104.194.22]
  9   208 ms   207 ms   207 ms  100ge13-1.core2.chi1.he.net [184.105.223.177]
 10   207 ms   207 ms   208 ms  100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net [184.104.192.117]
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

 

Traceroutes work just fine through the Hurricane Electric looking glass when selecting their Auckland PoP too

 

Tried a traceroute on my phone over Vodafone 4G and also works fine

Stasis007

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2698971 27-Apr-2021 20:01
MaxineN:

 

I can complete a tracert right to the target.

 

 

 

 

On 2 degrees? 

 

 

 

I can't get past 13   190 ms   190 ms   190 ms  100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net [184.104.192.117]

 

 

 

Won't connect via phone on 2 degrees cellular connection either. 

 

I'm in Christchurch.



MaxineN
1046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2698972 27-Apr-2021 20:02
Stasis007:

 

MaxineN:

 

I can complete a tracert right to the target.

 

 

 

 

On 2 degrees? 

 

 

 

I can't get past 13   190 ms   190 ms   190 ms  100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net [184.104.192.117]

 

 

 

Won't connect via phone on 2 degrees cellular connection either. 

 

I'm in Christchurch.

 

 

 

 

MyR




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Stasis007

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2698973 27-Apr-2021 20:03
OzoneNZ:

 

 

 

Anyway yeah it seems to be 2degrees-specific, this is my home 2D fibre:

 

 

 

Traceroutes work just fine through the Hurricane Electric looking glass when selecting their Auckland PoP too

 

Tried a traceroute on my phone over Vodafone 4G and also works fine

 

 

 

 

Great thanks for that :)  Nice to know it's not just me. I'm connected to that server literally 16hrs a day 365 days a year. It's very noticeable when there's a problem haha. 

Stasis007

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2699026 27-Apr-2021 23:56
Still can't connect. Have to use a VPN :( 

 

 

 

Hopefully 2degrees know about the issue and have a plan to fix it.

fe31nz
830 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2699027 28-Apr-2021 00:24
It is not just an ICMP dropping problem either.  This is what I get from an Ubuntu box via 2Degrees Palmerston North:

 

tcptraceroute marble.3k.org 3000
Selected device br0, address 10.0.2.4, port 33007 for outgoing packets
Tracing the path to marble.3k.org (75.75.210.82) on TCP port 3000, 30 hops max
 1  10.0.2.251  0.205 ms  0.170 ms  0.155 ms
 2  108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz (111.69.7.108)  50.101 ms  1.532 ms  1.289 ms
 3  as23655.auckland.megaport.com (43.243.22.49)  14.990 ms  14.470 ms  14.851 ms
 4  as6939.akl.ix.nz (43.243.21.17)  15.133 ms  15.368 ms  15.181 ms
 5  100ge0-32.core1.akl2.he.net (184.104.196.117)  16.331 ms  15.347 ms  16.046 ms
 6  100ge0-35.core1.pdx3.he.net (184.104.195.61)  151.231 ms  151.808 ms  150.801 ms
 7  100ge6-2.core1.sea1.he.net (184.104.195.45)  154.279 ms  155.077 ms  163.289 ms
 8  100ge1-2.core1.msp1.he.net (184.104.194.22)  181.159 ms  180.848 ms  181.889 ms
 9  100ge13-1.core2.chi1.he.net (184.105.223.177)  188.003 ms  187.663 ms  188.604 ms
10  100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net (184.104.192.117)  186.466 ms  186.073 ms  186.688 ms
11  * * *
12  * * *
13  * * *
14  * * *
15  * * *
16  * * *

 

traceroute --resolve marble.3k.org
traceroute to marble.3k.org (75.75.210.82), 64 hops max
  1   10.0.2.251 (er4g.jsw.gen.nz)  0.182ms  0.179ms  0.164ms
  2   111.69.7.108 (108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz)  89.784ms  2.500ms  1.289ms
  3   43.243.22.49 (as23655.auckland.megaport.com)  15.002ms  15.250ms  14.614ms
  4   43.243.21.17 (as6939.akl.ix.nz)  20.623ms  *  15.281ms
  5   184.104.196.117 (100ge0-32.core1.akl2.he.net)  16.548ms  16.297ms  16.952ms
  6   184.104.195.61 (100ge0-35.core1.pdx3.he.net)  151.081ms  150.885ms  151.550ms
  7   184.104.195.45 (100ge6-2.core1.sea1.he.net)  154.267ms  153.968ms  172.957ms
  8   184.104.194.22 (100ge1-2.core1.msp1.he.net)  181.299ms  180.913ms  181.286ms
  9   184.105.223.177 (100ge13-1.core2.chi1.he.net)  188.722ms  197.468ms  188.239ms
 10   184.104.192.117 (100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net)  190.506ms  186.548ms  187.968ms
 11   *  *  *
 12   *  *  *
 13   *  *  *
 14   *  *  *
 15   *  *  *

yitz
1710 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699029 28-Apr-2021 01:06
Based on previous posts it seems the issue is on the return path.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=270180&page_no=6#2618020 

Stasis007

85 posts

Master Geek


  #2699030 28-Apr-2021 01:30
yitz:

 

Based on previous posts it seems the issue is on the return path.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=270180&page_no=6#2618020 

 

 

 

 

Yeah it's definitely been an ongoing issue. Seems weird that 2Degrees uniquely struggles to connect to a website hosted in Michigan. What's the difference here since every other NZ ISP is successfully moving packets and 2 degrees is failing?

 

 

 

 

