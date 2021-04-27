Stasis007:

Had this issue a few times where I can't connect to a game's server. Not sure if 2 Degrees or NZ related though.

Can't connect from lan connection or from cellular 4G network connection.

Can connect via a VPN. No one else (internationally at least) are having issues connecting.

Can connect fine to every other site I've tried.

Tracing route to 3k.org [75.75.210.82]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.0.1

2 8 ms 15 ms 17 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]

3 2 ms 1 ms 2 ms 198.18.10.218

4 2 ms 1 ms 2 ms 198.18.10.217

5 2 ms 2 ms 2 ms 173.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.173]

6 19 ms 19 ms 21 ms as23655.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.49]

7 20 ms 20 ms 20 ms as6939.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.17]

8 20 ms 20 ms 20 ms 100ge0-32.core1.akl2.he.net [184.104.196.117]

9 156 ms 156 ms 156 ms 100ge0-35.core1.pdx3.he.net [184.104.195.61]

10 159 ms 159 ms 159 ms 100ge6-2.core1.sea1.he.net [184.104.195.45]

11 186 ms 185 ms 186 ms 100ge1-2.core1.msp1.he.net [184.104.194.22]

12 192 ms 192 ms 201 ms 100ge13-1.core2.chi1.he.net [184.105.223.177]

13 191 ms 192 ms 191 ms 100ge15-2.core1.chi1.he.net [184.104.192.117]

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.

16 * * * Request timed out.

Pretty sure last time i had this issue it wasn't routing through Hurricane Electric, was Cogent i think.

[Edit] Should mention the datacenter where the server is located is in Michigan, USA