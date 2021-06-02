Recently I've been seeing some issues with connecting to websites hosted in China, one of them being: https://forum.yeelight.com

But this has also affected Smokeping being able to reach Amazon AWS in China too. Turning on a VPN fixes this, and I've tried from a Voyager connection and I get a response to pings.

Looks like this issue started around March 2021.

Is anyone on 2degrees able to test, and post results? (Here's the test IP for AWS in China for testing too: ec2.cn-north-1.amazonaws.com.cn / 54.222.17.62)

Edit: Solved, this happened because I was hosting a Tor Relay (not exit) node and China blacklists any IP's to do with Tor.