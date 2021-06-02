Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unable to access some China IP ranges
#286060 2-Jun-2021 20:51
Recently I've been seeing some issues with connecting to websites hosted in China, one of them being: https://forum.yeelight.com

 

But this has also affected Smokeping being able to reach Amazon AWS in China too. Turning on a VPN fixes this, and I've tried from a Voyager connection and I get a response to pings.

 

Looks like this issue started around March 2021.

 

 

 

Is anyone on 2degrees able to test, and post results? (Here's the test IP for AWS in China for testing too: ec2.cn-north-1.amazonaws.com.cn / 54.222.17.62)

 

 

 

Edit: Solved, this happened because I was hosting a Tor Relay (not exit) node and China blacklists any IP's to do with Tor.

 

 

 

 

 

  #2717458 2-Jun-2021 20:59
FYI there was a long period where I couldn't access Russia Today (rt.com) from 2degrees connections. It does seem to be working now. Not sure if they block ranges or just have issues with international routing.




  #2717464 2-Jun-2021 21:10
That site worked fine for me.




  #2717465 2-Jun-2021 21:14
All working for me on 2degrees (tried 2 separate connections) so sounds like something on your end.

 

You don't happen to have a router doing country blocking (eg - USG / Dream Machine with China blocked) do you?




  #2717469 2-Jun-2021 21:23
2degrees fiber seems fine. Might have been a glitch.

 

 

 

ping ec2.cn-north-1.amazonaws.com.cn

 

Pinging ec2.cn-north-1.amazonaws.com.cn [54.222.5.106] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 54.222.5.106: bytes=32 time=216ms TTL=229
Reply from 54.222.5.106: bytes=32 time=214ms TTL=229
Reply from 54.222.5.106: bytes=32 time=214ms TTL=229
Reply from 54.222.5.106: bytes=32 time=214ms TTL=229

 

Ping statistics for 54.222.5.106:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 214ms, Maximum = 216ms, Average = 214ms

 

 

 

ping forum.yeelight.com

 

Pinging forum.yeelight.com [120.92.103.40] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 120.92.103.40: bytes=32 time=211ms TTL=40
Reply from 120.92.103.40: bytes=32 time=209ms TTL=40
Reply from 120.92.103.40: bytes=32 time=210ms TTL=40
Reply from 120.92.103.40: bytes=32 time=209ms TTL=40

 

Ping statistics for 120.92.103.40:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 209ms, Maximum = 211ms, Average = 209ms

  #2717470 2-Jun-2021 21:28
I think I've figured it out...

 

Trying to be nice I decided to run a Tor Relay (NOT exit node), but it seems like China blacklists any IP that has anything to do with Tor.

 

 

 

My plan is to shut the relay down, and wait a month or so and see if my IP is unblacklisted. Hopefully, that works as it's a pain to set up smart home devices that connect to China currently.

  #2717472 2-Jun-2021 21:49
Get yourself another ip imho.

  #2717495 3-Jun-2021 00:05
Yeah you've totally screwed yourself by running a relay.

 

On a home connection basically don't have anything to do with Tor apart from using it to access "the dark net" else you'll get blacklisted by half the internet if any reputation filters get a sniff of you having anything to do with Tor.

 

An ISP will be well within reason to charge for an IP change if you've made an IP toxic with your actions also so you're better to get yourself removed of any blacklist.




  #2717497 3-Jun-2021 00:08
Yeah I figured. I'm more than happy to pay for a new address, totally my mistake but will see if I can get it whitelisted first.

  #2717524 3-Jun-2021 09:11
In the current environment, opening your connection (home or business) to any third party (acting as relay, proxy or VPN) is a risk.

 

It is like someone approaching you at the airport and saying "hey, I have an important pack to send to my sick mum in Sydney but I can't pay a courier service. Could you please just take this packet to my brother? He will be waiting at the airport. There is no risk, I swear."




  #2781257 20-Sep-2021 17:41
Yeah I figured. I'm more than happy to pay for a new address, totally my mistake but will see if I can get it whitelisted first.

 

 

 

I've been un-blacklisted as of Monday - yay!

