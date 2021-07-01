Hey guys and gals. So I discovered I couldn't resolve a couple of my domains - Annoying but not a big issue. Tried a few things and confirmed in the end that 2D's dns servers

111.69.69.68 and 111.69.69.69

Won't resolve any DNS that are held on Discount Domains DNS Servers NS1.discountdomains.co.nz through NS3.discountdomains.co.nz

It just times out. Any other DNS server I try is happy to talk to Discount Domains and works fine but I've not had 2 clients who happen to sit in the intersection of the Venn diagram of 2D internet users and Discount domains clients.

1 couldn't visit their own website - Same DNS isuse

The other have a site to site VPN where the branches connected to head office via a URL that was a discount domains domain name so the router couldn't resolve it.



Quick work arounds in both cases - Change DNS to 8.8.8.8 for one and use the Static IP for the VPN rather than a DNS Name but this leaves me wondering how many other websites aren't accessible to 2D clients and potentially if you have a mail server running on a 2D internet connection that users DNS lookups for delivery its not going to be able to resolve MX records for Discount Domains domain names.



I've emailed but of them an NSLOOKUP screen grab and they've both said it'll be sent to the appropriate network team within 24 hours but what else can I do. Who knows who's problem it actually is for starters.



It could be a quirk where a Firewall at Discount domains has blacklisted 2D's DNS servers due to a DNS query "storm" that was detected as a potential DOS or similar. It could be a config issue on the DNS servers at 2D but I can't say I can think of one thats likely.



Hopefully one of them will escalate it properly but I imagine it'll probably just resolve itself over night and we'll never know what exactly happened but its always frustrating when you get an issue like this that the help desk person doesn't really have the skillset to understand so you just end up banging your head on a brick wall at either end.

Intrigued if anyone else has run into it today or its the fact that I tend to recommend 2D as an ISP and also have always preferred Discount Domains as my registrar of choice. Although since the merge with Umbrella the main thing I like about them has gone downhill and thats phone support. Previously I could ring them and the person I spoke to would understand and fix things on the spot - Now its a typical generic phone helpdesk where it feels like they are sitting there with a flowchart that doesn't have enough on it.