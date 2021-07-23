Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees is looking for Network Engineers
morganbrowne

161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

#288790 23-Jul-2021 15:23
Send private message

Hey GZ,

 

You guys are the brainiest of the internet, the first to tell us when things need a fix, and the go-tos for others that do. It’s called Geekzone for a reason, huh 😊 I thought you’d be keen on hearing that we’ve got Network Engineer vacancies at the moment. 

 

Based on my interactions with you so far, I’m sure there are a bunch in here that would fit these skills! 😉 2degrees is an awesome place to work, I mean, you might even get paid to be here on GZ to help us keep improving our network and systems!

 

Some of the perks of working at HO at 2degrees are:

 

  • Flexible working (including finishing up at 1pm before a long weekend)
  • Working from home 2 days a week
  • Shiny new office in town
  • Free mobile plan
  • Discounted broadband plan and devices
  • Free fruit
  • Health & wellness programmes
  • Purchased annual leave
  • Bonus and competitive salary
  • Best in class parental leave policies
  • Birthday off - paid!
  • Bring your dog to work on Friday

Sing out if you want any more info and happy to share with you, otherwise give my colleague Lily a bell at lily.lyons@2degrees.nz 

 

Apply here: https://careers.2degreesmobile.co.nz/jobdetails/ajid/aM1V8/Network-Engineer,38132 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Zeon
3860 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2748826 23-Jul-2021 17:13
Send private message

Same with probably 100% of NZ IT companies. There are practically no applicants, especially for this type of technical role at the moment. Your best bet is to pressure the NZ government to provide border exemptions and decent MIQ options so migrants can come and fill these.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Stu1
1082 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2748829 23-Jul-2021 17:22
Send private message

Zeon:

Same with probably 100% of NZ IT companies. There are practically no applicants, especially for this type of technical role at the moment. Your best bet is to pressure the NZ government to provide border exemptions and decent MIQ options so migrants can come and fill these.


We really need to build this capability in NZ

cokemaster
Exited
4503 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748913 23-Jul-2021 19:54
Send private message

A certain Telco with an office on Victoria street west definitely doesn’t offer some of these benefits unless something has radically changed lately.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!



MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2748916 23-Jul-2021 20:14
Send private message

Stu1:
Zeon:

 

Same with probably 100% of NZ IT companies. There are practically no applicants, especially for this type of technical role at the moment. Your best bet is to pressure the NZ government to provide border exemptions and decent MIQ options so migrants can come and fill these.

 


We really need to build this capability in NZ

 

 

 

As someone who had hopes of getting back into studying and wanting to go into the IT industry(specifically mobile and networking spaces), the lack of support for welfare for student in universities makes it really damn hard, the cost of living makes it harder. 

 

I want to study now to try but because I didn't finish NCEA level 3, my closest uni will not look at me. I don't come from a middle class uprising either and I suffered greatly in high school so I will probably never get close.

 

It sucks. I don't want to do crappy low end jobs. I'd like to fill this role but I cannot for the reasons above. And my harsh criticism of 2degrees(probably, sorry Morgan).




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2748928 23-Jul-2021 20:50
Send private message

Finding people with specialist technical skills is really, really difficult at the moment. My company would hire 20 cloud engineers if we could find them, but there are not many competent people in the marketplace.

SATTV
1344 posts

Uber Geek


  #2748933 23-Jul-2021 21:02
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Finding people with specialist technical skills is really, really difficult at the moment. My company would hire 20 cloud engineers if we could find them, but there are not many competent people in the marketplace.

 

What is your company doing in the way of training new engineers?

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2748939 23-Jul-2021 21:33
Send private message

SATTV:

timmmay:


Finding people with specialist technical skills is really, really difficult at the moment. My company would hire 20 cloud engineers if we could find them, but there are not many competent people in the marketplace.


What is your company doing in the way of training new engineers?


 



We're training many engineers. We take experienced engineers and train them in cloud. There's a limit to the ratio that is practicak, and how many juniors can be on a project.

Funny thing is senior people are 10X more productive than standard engineers, who are 10X more productive than juniors.



noroad
721 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2748940 23-Jul-2021 21:34
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Finding people with specialist technical skills is really, really difficult at the moment. My company would hire 20 cloud engineers if we could find them, but there are not many competent people in the marketplace.

 

 

 

 

My son is finishing up his cloud systems engineering degree this year, I guess I steered him it the right direction then.

timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2748944 23-Jul-2021 21:57
Send private message

Yeah. Professional industry certifications are more relevant than a degree, but a degree is a good background. Most cloud engineers have a decade or more of engineering experience, but big companies take a few graduates. Graduates tend to take many months to become productive. The best cloud people have 20 years experience. Cloud tends to require a variety of skills, like Windows, Linux, programming in multiple languages, pipelines, security, networking, etc, etc. Versatility.

noroad
721 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2748957 23-Jul-2021 23:30
Send private message

timmmay: Yeah. Professional industry certifications are more relevant than a degree, but a degree is a good background. Most cloud engineers have a decade or more of engineering experience, but big companies take a few graduates. Graduates tend to take many months to become productive. The best cloud people have 20 years experience. Cloud tends to require a variety of skills, like Windows, Linux, programming in multiple languages, pipelines, security, networking, etc, etc. Versatility.

 

 

 

Interesting thing is they don't seem to teach Linux at all, makes no sense to me.

morganbrowne

161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2749653 26-Jul-2021 08:43
Send private message

@MaxineN

 

Hey! Sorry to hear this, definitely know the feeling of how expensive things are, having studied myself. When there's a will, there's a way! And criticism is good by the way, it helps us be better :) Cheers




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

duffles
77 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2749928 26-Jul-2021 14:02
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

As someone who had hopes of getting back into studying and wanting to go into the IT industry(specifically mobile and networking spaces), the lack of support for welfare for student in universities makes it really damn hard, the cost of living makes it harder. 

 

I want to study now to try but because I didn't finish NCEA level 3, my closest uni will not look at me. I don't come from a middle class uprising either and I suffered greatly in high school so I will probably never get close.

 

 

There are plenty of certifications relevant to networking/IT you can study for in your own time and simply book an exam. Juniper for example. Correspondence learning via a polytech is also an option. You don't always need a university degree to get into the industry.
I know a bunch of people in the industry (telco/networking/IT) that worked entry-mid level jobs to get experience on their CV while studying and once openings became available, they had the appropriate certs, experience and it snowballed into a career from there.
Not saying that this the only way to get into the field but it's one I've seen quite a few folks take. Myself included.

 

Cheers




They say he carved that spoon himself.. From a bigger spoon..
Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer. You've seen one of these statements before.

MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2750095 26-Jul-2021 17:43
Send private message

duffles:

 

MaxineN:

 

As someone who had hopes of getting back into studying and wanting to go into the IT industry(specifically mobile and networking spaces), the lack of support for welfare for student in universities makes it really damn hard, the cost of living makes it harder. 

 

I want to study now to try but because I didn't finish NCEA level 3, my closest uni will not look at me. I don't come from a middle class uprising either and I suffered greatly in high school so I will probably never get close.

 

 

There are plenty of certifications relevant to networking/IT you can study for in your own time and simply book an exam. Juniper for example. Correspondence learning via a polytech is also an option. You don't always need a university degree to get into the industry.
I know a bunch of people in the industry (telco/networking/IT) that worked entry-mid level jobs to get experience on their CV while studying and once openings became available, they had the appropriate certs, experience and it snowballed into a career from there.
Not saying that this the only way to get into the field but it's one I've seen quite a few folks take. Myself included.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

...if I could actually get a job in the first place(been out of work for a year so I'm screwed). Thanks for the info on Juniper though. The actual exams don't actually seem that expensive.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2750096 26-Jul-2021 17:45
Send private message

Best of luck, hiring engineers takes up so much time these days. There are some damn good Network Engineers out there that came from 2d a year or so ago though....

 

 

 

noroad:

 

My son is finishing up his cloud systems engineering degree this year, I guess I steered him it the right direction then.

 

 

Already? that feels far too fast! I have gotta come catch up at some stage, place just up the road is on the hunt for cloud engineers..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 