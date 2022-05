Hi all, I called the Helpdesk on Thursday evening as our contract is coming up for renewal. We resigned a new contract and are moving from the 200mb plan to the 900mb plan. The woman at the help-desk said it can take unto 4 weeks for the change to be provisioned. I asked if it can happen any sooner as this seems to be an unreasonably long time! Is this correct and can this be sped up at all? we are in Christchurch so its the enable network if that helps.