Hi Everyone

Just yesterday (15/9/21) I've switched over to 2d, 100/20 Fibre from Contact Energy. The reason behind the switch was that Contact's ISP were having DNS server issues and I couldn't browse the majority of websites. This had been going on for several weeks leading up to the 15th. When previously connected to Contact Fibre tracert would often show packet loss after the 3rd hop (Devoli's DNS server) when trace routing.

Once I'd switched over to 2d, my internet has been intermittent and I can only browse certain websites. Some websites, such as reddit would load instantly and others such as Chorus.co.nz (for speedtest) would only be sporadically accessible. Game clients such as League of Legends would not connect to their servers, also I can't seem to connect to Discord. Oddly enough, once connect to the LoL servers and in game the ping is fine.

Running trace routes to reddit and google I get OK ping and timing. I am using standard recommended settings in my brand new Fritz box. I've performed all the tracert testing and website browsing over 5GHz and ethernet cable plugged directly into my router and get the same results. I called 2d customer support yesterday and was assigned a static IVP4 and IVP6 addresses which exacerbated the latency and didn't help by much so I cancelled the static IPs. The tier 1 customer support person said they would raise it to their tier 2 team and look into it.

See below for router setup and tracerts to google as pf 7:04pm 15/9/21

The internet issues only started week two of lvl 4 lockdown (I live in AKl).