2D Fibre Routing/Intermittent Internet Issues
Invoker

#289602 16-Sep-2021 05:42
Hi Everyone

 

Just yesterday (15/9/21) I've switched over to 2d, 100/20 Fibre from Contact Energy. The reason behind the switch was that Contact's ISP were having DNS server issues and I couldn't browse the majority of websites. This had been going on for several weeks leading up to the 15th. When previously connected to Contact Fibre tracert would often show packet loss after the 3rd hop (Devoli's DNS server) when trace routing.

 

Once I'd switched over to 2d, my internet has been intermittent and I can only browse certain websites. Some websites, such as reddit would load instantly and others such as Chorus.co.nz (for speedtest) would only be sporadically accessible. Game clients such as League of Legends would not connect to their servers, also I can't seem to connect to Discord. Oddly enough, once connect to the LoL servers and in game the ping is fine.

 

Running trace routes to reddit and google I get OK ping and timing. I am using standard recommended settings in my brand new Fritz box. I've performed all the tracert testing and website browsing over 5GHz and ethernet cable plugged directly into my router and get the same results. I called 2d customer support yesterday and was assigned a static IVP4 and IVP6 addresses which exacerbated the latency and didn't help by much so I cancelled the static IPs. The tier 1 customer support person said they would raise it to their tier 2 team and look into it. 

 

See below for router setup and tracerts to google as pf 7:04pm 15/9/21 

 

The internet issues only started week two of lvl 4 lockdown (I live in AKl).

 

 

 

 

Jiriteach
  #2779078 16-Sep-2021 06:14
Have you tried disabling IPV6 and seeing how things look?

Also are you running these ping/traceroutes over wifi? If so - rerun via Ethernet connection to start eliminating some possible options.

Invoker

  #2779082 16-Sep-2021 07:04
Jiriteach: Have you tried disabling IPV6 and seeing how things look?

Also are you running these ping/traceroutes over wifi? If so - rerun via Ethernet connection to start eliminating some possible options.

 

I haven't tried disabling IPV6 and running tracerts.

 

However, I have ran the tracerts on both Wifi and Ethernet router connections with identical results.

cyril7
  #2779083 16-Sep-2021 07:08
+1 for disabling IPv6, it has often proven to give issues as you mention.

Cyril



RunningMan
  #2779084 16-Sep-2021 07:08
69-104ms to your own router suggests you need to resolve the issues inside your own network first.

pwner
  #2779088 16-Sep-2021 07:16
Hi There

 

Disabling IPv6 isn't the right way to fix this sort of issue.

 

From the Traceroute you have shown it looks like the right sort of RTT to get to Google in Sydney 27ms is about as good as you can get with physics. I ping to google would provide a better understanding of if you are seeing big jumps in latency.

 

Your Frtizbox has all the correct addressing for itself and our DNS Resolvers so no issues there, i would suggest there is something wrong with your computer setup, have you confirmed your using the automatic DNS servers and not hardcoded to some other DNS servers?




timmmay
  #2779089 16-Sep-2021 07:26
2degrees has been reliable for me for years, probably are very rare. I think whatever the problem is is within your network or PC. A 100ms ping to your router is pretty crazy, it should be well sub ms on ethernet and not a lol more on WiFi. I'd look at computer network settings.

Invoker

  #2779090 16-Sep-2021 07:27
pwner:

 

Hi There

 

Disabling IPv6 isn't the right way to fix this sort of issue.

 

From the Traceroute you have shown it looks like the right sort of RTT to get to Google in Sydney 27ms is about as good as you can get with physics. I ping to google would provide a better understanding of if you are seeing big jumps in latency.

 

Your Frtizbox has all the correct addressing for itself and our DNS Resolvers so no issues there, i would suggest there is something wrong with your computer setup, have you confirmed your using the automatic DNS servers and not hardcoded to some other DNS servers?

 

 

Both my, router's and WiFi DNS settings are set to the default IPV4 and IPV6 DNS servers. The same problems persists when I log on my flatmates laptops and PCs and get similar results. At the time of this post, internet is fully functional. 

 

 



pwner
  #2779093 16-Sep-2021 07:32
So your internet to all services is fully working right now? thats good and how it should be.

 

I guess then the only next step is to understand what is different when it isn't working. next time it isn't working can you post the specific services not working along with a traceroute to the specific services so that we can compare to when it is working. To help with this i would suggest taking some baselines now when it is working well for comparison.




clinty
  #2779113 16-Sep-2021 08:21
Also - perform some isolation testing in case it is device on your network causing the issue

 

When the issue occurs, or you can replicate it consistently, turn off all the other network devices and see if the issue goes away. Slowly turn them on again until the issue re-occurs 

 

As mention the high MS pings to your router are unusual. try turning every other device off and connected with a cable and see if it is still high. If so, then the issue is likely with your PC

 

Clint

 

 

 

 

Invoker

  #2779411 16-Sep-2021 15:41
Update on my internet issues:

 

The slow, laggy net has inextricably gone away. I suspect the poor performance in the previous day was teething problems on connection day.

 

 

 

 

