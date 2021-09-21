Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ghettomaster

381 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289672 21-Sep-2021 19:31
Currently the wife and I have decided we will take turns buying a new IPhone every two years, end result being we each get one to last us four years. I’ve got the 11 which is nearly 2 years old, and this year she will upgrade her X to a 13.

Depending on the model we choose, this costs us between 750 - 1000 a year, and with interest free monthly payments it’s easy.

However. I had a look on the 2D site today and noticed that if I traded in a base model IPhone 12, and took the $600 boost deal, the trade in value would be 1282, and a new base model would be $1439. If we were to both do that every year, that would be $300 a year, and we would both always have phones less than 12 months old.

I know they used to do the trade up for $240 a year, and even at that price it seems like a no brainer to me compared to our current approach.

Can anyone comment on how yearly trade ins have typically worked out in the past, and what we might expect in the future? Could we bank on upgrading last years model for 250 or less going forward?

ghettomaster

381 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2781851 21-Sep-2021 19:38
I suppose one thing I haven’t taken into consideration is the resale value on the open market after 4 years. That’s partly because we were going to give her old X to our daughter and partly because it’s damaged so if they do trade it, it won’t be for the top trade dollar.

My assumption is that the yearly phones have a better chance of staying in trade in worthy status, and of course the daughter misses out, so that’s something.

hsvhel
798 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2781854 21-Sep-2021 19:51
fortunate to not need to trade ours, i farm mine out to family.  Keeps the kids upgraded more than they would be and some of the older members current.....find that lessens the "updates don't work"calls

 

Understanding that is not for everyone though

 

 

halper86
483 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2781861 21-Sep-2021 20:21
I can’t say about trading in, but I do sell my current phone on the open market when upgrading and this year I haven’t quite got round to selling it yet. Last year sold my 11 Pro Max for $1600 on trade me and bought my current 12 Pro Max for $2100 so $500 (well $450 since the 12pm was $50 darer) loss. In relative terms of cost, theoretically speaking, it’s about the same as if you were to sell your 12 on the open market.

Advantage is you aren’t locked into a contract and can move providers if you wish etc.
Downside you have to play the waiting game and deal with the hassle of advertising it.

-e- fixed wording, so it is comprehendable



ghettomaster

381 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2781971 22-Sep-2021 06:56
That is an interesting way to look at it.

When trading in the 12 Pro Max for a 13 Pro Max on 2D’s current deal, the difference is 450, so for you to pay 500 and not be in a contract isn’t a bad deal.

I’ve also realised you have to be on their $60 plan, not the $40. I wasn’t planning on that so it changes the dynamics quite a bit. I think the best plan for us to be on would be the $45 per month shared plan. I think I’ll go chat with them, mainly in person because I want to see what they’ll give us as a trade for the wife’s phone as it has a cracked screen and one other problem, and go from there.

As far as handing down to the daughter goes, I see a refurbed x on TM is about 500-600 so if they give me 600 boost alone as a trade in, I think I’d be better to get the refurb than give her one she would need to spend money on to get to the same standard.

Also the wife is of the opinion that we don’t owe her a hand me down, which is an opinion I’m not totally opposed to. We have nice things because we are adults who can afford them and all that.

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2782012 22-Sep-2021 08:50
Hiya,

 

 

 

Happy to answer any questions on trade in.

 

 

 

Essentially your phone will have to be in good working order, with no cracks etc. There are trade in terms available + the process + the amount your old phone will be worth here: https://www.xchangemobile.com/NZ/2degrees 

 

 

 

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2782017 22-Sep-2021 09:03
My iPhone 12 gets valued at around 682 before the 600 boost for going up to the iPhone 13.

The difference when you work it out is around $118 left to pay on the phone over 12/24/36 months.

Crazy. Tempting. Also my iPhone 12 is in perfect condition.




JPNZ
808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2782139 22-Sep-2021 13:43
To the OP I guess it depends how often 2D offer the $600 trade in boost. This is the first time I have seen that, it also benefits people who upgrade less, more. For instance I have a 3 year old XR open market value is around $500 yet with the 2D trade in boost its value is $914. Far better than selling it on trademe after fees.




Dynamic
3350 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2782215 22-Sep-2021 16:00
@morganbrowne that is a pretty decent offer.

 

I'm curious what happens to the handsets traded in?  I don't think I see a mention of this on the FAQ.




morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2782217 22-Sep-2021 16:04
Dynamic:

 

@morganbrowne that is a pretty decent offer.

 

I'm curious what happens to the handsets traded in?  I don't think I see a mention of this on the FAQ.

 

 

 

 

Kia ora, really good question!

 

The phones through trade in are either a) thoroughly checked, forensically refurbished/wiped, and then on-sold, or b) recycled or c) recycled for parts.

 


We also have a separate initiative where we give secondhand phones to Manukau Police's Family Harm unit (for victims of domestic violence), as well as Variety Children's charity to help Kiwi kids, as well as other community initiatives. Any of our customers can also recycle their old phone that is a bit munted in any of our stores, which goes to Re:Mobile - they help Sustainable Coastlines.

 

 

 

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2782221 22-Sep-2021 16:13
Hi Morgan

 

Now I'm going to pick your brain.

 

Would the sales or in store team offer anything else in addition to the $60 month @ half price for 3 months + the trade in offer? 

 

Being as an ex-customer you may convince me to come back but will need a serious offer.

 

 

 

The plans work for me but the issue is the 12 month condition applied for the $600 boost.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2782223 22-Sep-2021 16:22
MaxineN:

 

Hi Morgan

 

Now I'm going to pick your brain.

 

Would the sales or in store team offer anything else in addition to the $60 month @ half price for 3 months + the trade in offer? 

 

Being as an ex-customer you may convince me to come back but will need a serious offer.

 

 

 

The plans work for me but the issue is the 12 month condition applied for the $600 boost.

 

 

 

 

Hey, don't get if you don't ask, right? :) 

 

Tbh, that's a pretty good offer and the best combo offer we have right now. The only other best deal I can suggest that if you're working essentially during level 3/4 you can get a Kiwi Heroes discount on one of our plans - just sign up before end of the month and call us and ask us to apply the discount. You can see the discounts on Pay Monthly plans here: https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/kiwi-hero-plan?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_content=social&utm_campaign=mobile-plans_essential-workers_sep_2021 

 

But hey, you will also get a free hour of max speed data (40GB max speed per month, on top of your plan entitlements) each day, so pretty great deal. Not to mention you'll be on the network Ookla have just acknowledged as having NZ's most reliable 4G network and that OpenSignal just acknowledged as having the best 4G availability! ;) 

 

Cheers




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2782233 22-Sep-2021 16:31
morganbrowne:

 

Hey, don't get if you don't ask, right? :) 

 

Tbh, that's a pretty good offer and the best combo offer we have right now. The only other best deal I can suggest that if you're working essentially during level 3/4 you can get a Kiwi Heroes discount on one of our plans - just sign up before end of the month and call us and ask us to apply the discount. You can see the discounts on Pay Monthly plans here: https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/kiwi-hero-plan?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_content=social&utm_campaign=mobile-plans_essential-workers_sep_2021 

 

But hey, you will also get a free hour of max speed data (40GB max speed per month, on top of your plan entitlements) each day, so pretty great deal. Not to mention you'll be on the network Ookla have just acknowledged as having NZ's most reliable 4G network and that OpenSignal just acknowledged as having the best 4G availability! ;) 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Not an essential worker ;) 

 

Also waiting for VoLTE to be in Christchurch and Canterbury area(can we get dates yet please?)

 

Will need to do better than that :)




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2782612 23-Sep-2021 11:25
@maxineN We're aiming for VoLTE completion by the end of the year!

 

Sorry if that deal isn't hitting the spot, obviously it's up to the individual to find one that suits them the best/ It's great to have choice - that's why we came into the market and broke up the bromance/duopoly ;) Consumer NZ just ranked us People's Choice winner for both mobile and broadband, so sing out if you change your mind! :P 




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

liquidcore
131 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2818902 24-Nov-2021 22:49
Looks like they are currently offering half price plans for 6 months as part of their Black Friday deals. Wonder if it can be combined with the Trade In boost as selecting the plans from the iPhone purchase page only mentions 2 months free credit instead of 6 months half price. Do you know by any chance @SarahRykers?

SarahRykers
26 posts

Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2819144 25-Nov-2021 12:50
liquidcore: Looks like they are currently offering half price plans for 6 months as part of their Black Friday deals. Wonder if it can be combined with the Trade In boost as selecting the plans from the iPhone purchase page only mentions 2 months free credit instead of 6 months half price. Do you know by any chance @SarahRykers?

 

Heya! I checked in with the team and you can stack the offers as long as you sign up during the promo period for both promotions. The easiest way to do this would be to go in store if you want the handset right away, or alternatively if you're happy to wait for delivery get in touch with Customer Care either by PMing us on our main socials (Facebook, Twitter) or giving us a call on 0800 022 022. 

 

Cheers, 




Sarah Rykers - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager

 

I'm in the Brand & Comms team. If you'd like some help from our 100% Kiwi customer care team call 0800 022 022.

