ghettomaster

Currently the wife and I have decided we will take turns buying a new IPhone every two years, end result being we each get one to last us four years. I’ve got the 11 which is nearly 2 years old, and this year she will upgrade her X to a 13.
Depending on the model we choose, this costs us between 750 - 1000 a year, and with interest free monthly payments it’s easy.
However. I had a look on the 2D site today and noticed that if I traded in a base model IPhone 12, and took the $600 boost deal, the trade in value would be 1282, and a new base model would be $1439. If we were to both do that every year, that would be $300 a year, and we would both always have phones less than 12 months old.
I know they used to do the trade up for $240 a year, and even at that price it seems like a no brainer to me compared to our current approach.
Can anyone comment on how yearly trade ins have typically worked out in the past, and what we might expect in the future? Could we bank on upgrading last years model for 250 or less going forward?