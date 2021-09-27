Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Ubiquiti Unifi UDM - PPPoE to 2Degrees
pharnos

12 posts

Geek


#289751 27-Sep-2021 15:09
Hi all,

 

I'm just trying to connect a normal (non-pro) Ubiquiti Dream Machine to 2Degrees - with not much luck.

 

The ONT shows green power, green optical, and orange LAN. The Unifi setup just never sees an internet connection.

 

I'm using a PC and access the Dream Machine router via a browser so that I can enter PPPoE username/password *and* set a VLAN tag of 10.

 

I've tried firmware 1.9.0 and 1.10 - no luck.

 

I've spoken to 2degrees who confirm the connection is up and all ok. They see the router connected but say they never see a user/pass connection attempt.

 

Has anyone connected one of these routers to an ONT successfully, and if so, what's the trick :)

 

Cheers!
Steve.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10978 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2785043 27-Sep-2021 16:22
Ensure your password is fully correct - you can reset it via the 2degrees portal if you're unsure.

 

Also ensure it is VLAN 10. There is otherwise nothing else to it.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

pharnos

12 posts

Geek


  #2785084 27-Sep-2021 17:02
Thanks for the reply, Michael. I've triple-checked the user/pass - still no go (tested user/pass via 2Degrees account login page to confirm it's correct). Have tried just "username" and "username@snap.net.nz".

 

I've now also tried another computer (apple mac laptop) - still no internet detected from the Unifi setup page.

 

 

 

 

Would there be something I can ask 2Degrees to check/do?

 

Or does anyone know perhaps there's a way to get around the Unifi setup page so that you can access the main config instead of the wizard setup (seems to want to go through the wizard first).

 

Cheers!
Steve

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10978 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2785086 27-Sep-2021 17:06
The password can be separate from your 2degrees login.

 

You can change it via here: https://secure.2degreesbroadband.co.nz/profile/password/broadband

 

Else the settings above are correct. Plug the USG to the ONT directly and basically configure once you know the login details.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



aseni
51 posts

Master Geek


  #2785094 27-Sep-2021 17:16
pharnos:

 

Or does anyone know perhaps there's a way to get around the Unifi setup page so that you can access the main config instead of the wizard setup (seems to want to go through the wizard first).

 

 

You can connect the UDM to your current router and use DHCP instead of PPPoE, that should get you past the wizard and into the advanced config.

 

Have you tried using the Ubiquiti app on the phone for setting it up by the way?

mentor
112 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2785104 27-Sep-2021 17:35
Also do you have a static ip setup by any chance? 

 

I had a similar issue with 2Degrees and I had a static ip. Every time the router restarted, I'd have to call them (on hold for atleast 15 min) and request them to reconnect at their end and then I'd get connected. Apparently I was one of the few users who was affected by some provisioning issue and it wasn't a high priority for them to fix.

After 8 weeks of no resolution to this issue, I'm now with Voyager.

 

 

 

EDIT: Forgot to mention I have a UDM

aseni
51 posts

Master Geek


  #2785109 27-Sep-2021 17:41
mentor:

 

Apparently I was one of the few users who was affected by some provisioning issue and it wasn't a high priority for them to fix.

 

 

 

 

FWIW, "provisioning issue" usually means a bug in the BNG that either:

 

     

  1. has not been fixed by the vendor yet, or
  2. was fixed in a version that has more new bugs than it fixes...

 

😅

ctv

ctv
12 posts

Geek


  #2785115 27-Sep-2021 18:03
mentor:

 

Also do you have a static ip setup by any chance? 

 

I had a similar issue with 2Degrees and I had a static ip. Every time the router restarted, I'd have to call them (on hold for atleast 15 min) and request them to reconnect at their end and then I'd get connected. Apparently I was one of the few users who was affected by some provisioning issue and it wasn't a high priority for them to fix.

After 8 weeks of no resolution to this issue, I'm now with Voyager.

 

 

 

EDIT: Forgot to mention I have a UDM

 

 

 

 

I had the same issue. I called them twice, the first time was of no help but the second time fixed the issue. I asked them to change the static IP (recommended by someone on here), he started by removing the static IP first then testing the connection which worked, then he changed it to a new static IP which also worked. I guess it's luck of the draw who you get on the phone though.



pharnos

12 posts

Geek


  #2785467 28-Sep-2021 09:31
aseni:

 

You can connect the UDM to your current router and use DHCP instead of PPPoE, that should get you past the wizard and into the advanced config.

 

 

Luckily I had a friend with a 4G router setup - so I connected the UDM (WAN) to this and was able to go through the setup wizard using the Unifi phone app (as the UDM got a DHCP address, so was able to use DHCP option).

 

Once connected and set up this way I then checked what ip address the UDM had and unplugged it from the other router and connected a PC to it (LAN) and browsed to it, which gave me access to the normal config page.

 

From the config I was able to set the WAN to PPPoE by:
Network setup
Settings
Internet
WAN
Advanced
Enabled VLAN ID (set to 10)
IPv4 Connection
Changed to PPPoE
Entered username and password

 

Applied this change, restarted the UDM, plugged it into the ONT - and BAM! The ONT LAN light flickered like expected, connected all ok. Then had another call to 2Degrees to get the speed set correctly (was initially 92Mbps/~350Mbps, now ~890Mbps/~450Mbps).

 

So yeah, that was a pain in the arse to set up. Haha.

 

Thanks for all the replies. I was looking at requesting a static IP but it sounds like that might be a hassle for 2Degrees to ensure I can reboot the router/ONT without having to call them each time for reconnection.

 

speed test from Unifi speed tester

 

 


Cheers!
Steve.

pharnos

12 posts

Geek


  #2785469 28-Sep-2021 09:33
aseni:

 

Have you tried using the Ubiquiti app on the phone for setting it up by the way?

 

 

I had, but using the Android Unifi app it doesn't have a VLAN tag option in the PPPoE settings (iOS app might be different).

aseni
51 posts

Master Geek


  #2785540 28-Sep-2021 11:29
pharnos:

 

I had, but using the Android Unifi app it doesn't have a VLAN tag option in the PPPoE settings (iOS app might be different).

 

 

Yeah, I used the iOS app to set up mine... but I had it set up using DHCP behind the router to download the firmware updates first, so not sure if it would work for any version...

 

 

 

pharnos:

 

Thanks for all the replies. I was looking at requesting a static IP but it sounds like that might be a hassle for 2Degrees to ensure I can reboot the router/ONT without having to call them each time for reconnection.

 

 

To be fair, I have been using a static IP with 2D for almost 5 years now and only had issues twice...

 

First time the PPPoE session got stuck on the BNG, and the second time was a routing issue when I moved to a new address.

 

Both got resolved within a single call (after the obligatory 30min wait in queue 🙈), it's easier if you switch back to their Fritzbox before calling so they can go through their troubleshooting script...

ctv

ctv
12 posts

Geek


  #2785686 28-Sep-2021 15:52
pharnos:

 

I was looking at requesting a static IP but it sounds like that might be a hassle for 2Degrees to ensure I can reboot the router/ONT without having to call them each time for reconnection.

 

 

It's a one-time issue, it's just a problem with the IP they assign you. Once you've got a working IP assigned you should not have the problem again (granted you even have the problem from the start)

alavaliant
119 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2785743 28-Sep-2021 16:09
For the record I've got a static ip with 2Degrees and have never had problems with reconnecting after a router reboot.

pharnos

12 posts

Geek


  #2785826 28-Sep-2021 17:17
Awesome guys, thanks for that - will get on to that static ip request.

