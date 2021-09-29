Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Switching to 2 Degrees and have specific questions about Gaming/PlayStation Network/Discord etc
Valcor

76 posts

Master Geek


#289782 29-Sep-2021 01:38

Hi all! Thanks for your help in advanced. 

 

I have tried searching a few page back to see any info on 2Degrees and Gaming due to the CGNAT and I am yet to find what I am looking for so I have a few questions. 

 

I am trying to work out if I do need a static IP. 

 

Will I need a static IP to: 

 

     

  1. Host party voice chat on PlayStation Network 
  2. Play games that require Peer hosting or do not have dedicated servers
  3. Play games that connect to peer to peer networks
  4. Chat with people in discord or even use discord servers
  5. Stream to Twitch

 

Just trying to get a gauge on how much CGNAT is going to impact my gaming experience without a static IP? 

 

 

 

And has anyone who has moved from Spark had positive experience with your ping to gaming servers?

 

 

nedkelly
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2786071 29-Sep-2021 08:58
As a heavy user of Discord I can confirm it works absolutely fine without a static IP, voice and video included.

 

Static IP would only be needed if you a hosting something that actually needs to connect to your IP address via ports to get into your network.




alavaliant
119 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2786083 29-Sep-2021 09:21
I can't speek from personal experience (I'm on 2degrees but have a static ip rather than CGNAT), but most big name services normally have methods built in to them to ensure they work with things like CGNAT. I'd only expect problems if you are hosting a game server directly on a machine at your house that other people need to connect in to.

hungugu
48 posts

Geek


  #2791156 7-Oct-2021 12:13
I have major connecting issues to the PlayStation network on my PS5 since switching to 2degrees....

 

 

 

 



Valcor

76 posts

Master Geek


  #2791352 7-Oct-2021 17:01

hungugu:

 

I have major connecting issues to the PlayStation network on my PS5 since switching to 2degrees....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oh can you give me more detail? Is it with PSN in general or when you are playing certain games or using party chat?

pwner
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2791735 8-Oct-2021 11:52
Valcor:

 

hungugu:

 

I have major connecting issues to the PlayStation network on my PS5 since switching to 2degrees....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oh can you give me more detail? Is it with PSN in general or when you are playing certain games or using party chat?

 

 

I only have a PS4 :( but have no issues, please provide the extra details as we would want to sort this out if this is the case.




