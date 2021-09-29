Hi all! Thanks for your help in advanced.
I have tried searching a few page back to see any info on 2Degrees and Gaming due to the CGNAT and I am yet to find what I am looking for so I have a few questions.
I am trying to work out if I do need a static IP.
Will I need a static IP to:
- Host party voice chat on PlayStation Network
- Play games that require Peer hosting or do not have dedicated servers
- Play games that connect to peer to peer networks
- Chat with people in discord or even use discord servers
- Stream to Twitch
Just trying to get a gauge on how much CGNAT is going to impact my gaming experience without a static IP?
And has anyone who has moved from Spark had positive experience with your ping to gaming servers?