Hi all! Thanks for your help in advanced.

I have tried searching a few page back to see any info on 2Degrees and Gaming due to the CGNAT and I am yet to find what I am looking for so I have a few questions.

I am trying to work out if I do need a static IP.

Will I need a static IP to:

Host party voice chat on PlayStation Network Play games that require Peer hosting or do not have dedicated servers Play games that connect to peer to peer networks Chat with people in discord or even use discord servers Stream to Twitch

Just trying to get a gauge on how much CGNAT is going to impact my gaming experience without a static IP?

And has anyone who has moved from Spark had positive experience with your ping to gaming servers?