It says at the top of the sign up form:

"If you already have a Prepay SIM card and are moving to Pay Monthly we won't send you a new SIM as you can just transfer your existing number to Pay Monthly.

Do you want to switch your current prepay number to a Pay monthly plan?"

Then once I get near the end it says:

"Tell us your address (or the location you'd like your order delivered to). Someone needs to sign for the order, so please make sure that someone will be available at this delivery address."

My question is, which order are they talking about that I have to sign for if its all done online?