Hi All

I've recently switch from Contract Fibre to 2degrees and have a significant amount of internet issues. I started having internet issues late August and switched to 2degrees on the 15th of Sep. After switching my internet issues are:

Can't connect to game and chat clients such as League of Legends and Discord. Discord shows as perpetually connecting and league client wont load at all. This issue would occur over ethernet and across multiple PCs and laptops. This occurs for hours at a time

Slow and sluggish net. My internet speed would slow down to a crawl with webpages not loading. Speedtest would not load or when it does I would get 4-5Mbps. I usually get 40Mbps over Wifi or 97Mbps over ethernet when the net is good.

Intermittent disconnects. My net would drop between 6am to 10am and 6pm to 10pm a couple of times a day for 2min. Event log in the Fritzbox shows PPP timeout and a reset of the IVP6 address. This occurs frequently.

The above issues occur throughout all PCs regardless of WiFi or ethernet connection. The Fritzbox and ONT lights all indicate completely healthy function when the above issues occur. I am using the default settings in the Fritzbox.

I have tried:

Performing a factory reset of my new Fritzbox 7560

Calling 2degrees and clearing the connection on their end

Clearing the router on my end

Nothing seems to work for long and I am at wits end. My internet issues are intermittent and have been ongoing from late August.

Is there anything I can do to remedy the issues?

Regards