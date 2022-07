michaelmurfy: I would factory reset your router - you've got something wrong there especially with the limited speed.



Follow through the sticky: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239862

And also, ensure your WiFi networks are the same by unticking this - I don't know why you're separating them out with the main devices on 2.4GHz WiFi:



Agree with what Michael indicated, and if I were you I would do the following (in the order below)- Ensure both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi are broadcasting the same SSID by I ticking the option shown in Michael’s post. This allows the FriztBox to band steer clients to the best possible frequency band- Do another full factory reset. But before doing so, take a config backup first, then factory reset it but upon factory reset don’t restore from the backup but manually reconfigure the FritzBox. The backup is for use at the last resort if abs when upon reset you can’t get things to work at all that it would at least, hopefully, give you service and connectivity again. You could then check and try again, but the key is still to manually reconfigure upon a reset.- Finally, may not be totally related but worth a shot - upgrade the firmware on your FritzBox. The version on your 7560 is a few sub-versions old. The current version, at least on my 7490, is 7.28 - I think it should be the same version number for 7560 too. The current version includes some enhancements and bug fixes so may worth a try. Update to newer firmware by checking on the FritzBox’s System menu options.