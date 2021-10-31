billgates:

I am trying to get hold of 2degrees billing support person via their call centre number as I cannot find the information online whether a 30 days notice in advance is required or not to be given by customer if they are out of contract for their broadband connection and they want to switch to another ISP.
I have rung them 3 days in a row at 3 very different times and on hold for over 20 minutes each before hanging up. What is up with your hold times 2degrees? 3 days in a row?
Can someone confirm if a 30 days notice is required to be given to 2degrees if I am out of the 12 month contract if I am wanting to discontinue their UFB service? I will not disconnect from 2degrees of course until new ISP has connected me first.