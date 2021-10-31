Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees call centre hold times to get support
billgates

4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#290272 31-Oct-2021 11:03
Send private message

I am trying to get hold of 2degrees billing support person via their call centre number as I cannot find the information online whether a 30 days notice in advance is required or not to be given by customer if they are out of contract for their broadband connection and they want to switch to another ISP. 

I have rung them 3 days in a row at 3 very different times and on hold for over 20 minutes each before hanging up. What is up with your hold times 2degrees? 3 days in a row? 

 

Can someone confirm if a 30 days notice is required to be given to 2degrees if I am out of the 12 month contract if I am wanting to discontinue their UFB service? I will not disconnect from 2degrees of course until new ISP has connected me first.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Jiriteach
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2804596 31-Oct-2021 11:15
Send private message

If you are out of contract there is no wait time. You can cancel asap.

Even better - just sign up with your new ISP and they will ask for you existing details (account number) etc. Things are automatically cancelled on the 2degrees end.

I recently did this and it was all automatic.

Yes their wait times are terrible. Impossible to get anyone to talk to!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Linux
9074 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2804598 31-Oct-2021 11:22
Send private message

This is covered in the terms and conditions!

If you are out of contract term you can do what you like with no ETC's

You do not even need to deal with LSP (losing service provider)

billgates

4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2804607 31-Oct-2021 11:28
Send private message

Awesome. Thanks fellas.  




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



MrGadget
118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2804668 31-Oct-2021 12:07
Send private message

Could I suggest it’s always a good idea to provide a link to the info provided.
The onus to adhere to the t&cs falls to the customer - the fact that someone told him the answer wouldn’t be an excuse if it was wrong (in this case correct, but you get the point).

Note you will get charged to the end of your billing period, so make the change as close to that as you can.

See section 13 of https://www.2degrees.nz/termsofuse/broadband/broadband/2degrees-broadband-terms-and-conditions/

billgates

4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2804681 31-Oct-2021 12:20
Send private message

Thanks a lot @MrGadget for posting that bit of info. My billing date with 2degrees is 3rd day of every month and I do not think Skinny will be able to connect me in 2 working days from tomorrow for 2degrees to not be able to bill for 3rd Nov to 3rd December. I had requested Skinny to connect me from 16th November thinking I will get pro-rata credit back from 2degrees but as you have mentioned, that is not the case, so I have emailed Skinny to connect me on 30th November instead to make full use of my 2degrees charges. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Mahon
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2804685 31-Oct-2021 13:06
Send private message

billgates:

 

I am trying to get hold of 2degrees billing support person via their call centre number as I cannot find the information online whether a 30 days notice in advance is required or not to be given by customer if they are out of contract for their broadband connection and they want to switch to another ISP. 

I have rung them 3 days in a row at 3 very different times and on hold for over 20 minutes each before hanging up. What is up with your hold times 2degrees? 3 days in a row? 

 

Can someone confirm if a 30 days notice is required to be given to 2degrees if I am out of the 12 month contract if I am wanting to discontinue their UFB service? I will not disconnect from 2degrees of course until new ISP has connected me first.

 

 

I too have not being able to get hold of anyone in their call centre within a reasonable time...reminds me of Vodafone some years ago.

lxsw20
2924 posts

Uber Geek


  #2804689 31-Oct-2021 13:42
Send private message

They are possibly having the same problem as most other businesses at the moment, good luck finding any new staff.



morganbrowne
161 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2805070 1-Nov-2021 09:42
Send private message

Kia ora

 

We pay for your line rental on your behalf a month in advance, so you'll want to end your contract close to your billing date as suggested earlier in the thread or pay for nearly a month in advance. We'd be sorry to see you go!

 

 

 

Sorry for the wait times, we know they're not good enough and are doing everything in our power to bring them down at the moment. Our team on Facebook, Twitter etc are also happy to help anytime.

 

 

 

Cheers,




Morgan Browne - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager. 
I'm in the comms team. If you would love some help from our 100% Kiwi-based customer care team, please call them on 0800 022 022. 

timmmay
18544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2805076 1-Nov-2021 09:49
Send private message

2degrees support has always been great with moderate wait times, I wonder if it's like everywhere else they just can't get staff. Put on a headset and stay on hold, they'll get to you.

billgates

4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2805132 1-Nov-2021 09:57
Send private message

Thank you @morganbrowne

 

 

I did tweet to 2degrees, 3 days ago and then yesterday again and I did not get a response to that either hence I just ended up asking here at geekzone. I recommend that 2degrees should look at automated call back options so customers do not have to spend their time on hold waiting to speak to someone if wait is going to be long.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

wlgspotter
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805160 1-Nov-2021 10:38
Send private message

I have a slightly different experience and request with the support desk at 2degres recently.  I wanted to ask a question (about possibility of obtaining the 7590-AX modem/router and how much etc etc - I am currently using a 2degrees supplied 7490).  As my question was non urgent/critical, rather than calling their support desk (I didn't even think of using Social Media actually), I opted to use the "Contact Me" option via the Web Page.  Upon submitted my request I received an automated reply almost immediately - as expected.

 

However, I actually forgot about my query, and I did receive a call back from someone from the Support team almost 2 weeks later.  I did appreciated the call back, and as indicated, my query was non urgent therefore I didn't chase up nor follow-up, knowing that they have been swamped with super long wait times.  I just wondered how long would the turnaround have been under "normal" circumstances? 

 

I do remember back in the Snap days if and when I had to call them wait times averaging no more than 15 mins - in fact my calls usually gets answered within like 5 mins.  Touch wood I don't have to call them often - hopefully it stays this way!

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2805167 1-Nov-2021 10:44
Send private message

wlgspotter:

 

I did receive a call back from someone from the Support team almost 2 weeks later.  I did appreciated the call back, and as indicated, my query was non urgent therefore I didn't chase up nor follow-up, knowing that they have been swamped with super long wait times.  I just wondered how long would the turnaround have been under "normal" circumstances? 

 

 

I used the contact page recently and received a response after 4 days which was ok. Unfortunately the information they supplied me was incorrect so I had to email them back. Hopefully the response time this time round isn't any longer...

Linux
9074 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805180 1-Nov-2021 10:59
Send private message

@wlgspotter Zero chance of the 7590 AX at the moment

wlgspotter
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805191 1-Nov-2021 11:17
Send private message

c0ld:

 

I used the contact page recently and received a response after 4 days which was ok. Unfortunately the information they supplied me was incorrect so I had to email them back. Hopefully the response time this time round isn't any longer...

 

 

Yeah hopefully you're experience in terms of response time won't be too long.  Granted mine was a non-urgent and non-critical issue therefore perhaps they prioritised their responses which I could totally understand.

 

Linux:

 

@wlgspotter Zero chance of the 7590 AX at the moment

 

 

Yep I know that was what the 2degrees Support Team/Rep advised too.

floydbloke
2841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2805236 1-Nov-2021 12:28
Send private message

billgates:

 

...

I have rung them 3 days in a row at 3 very different times and on hold for over 20 minutes each before hanging up. What is up with your hold times 2degrees? 3 days in a row? 

 

...

 

 

i had to ring them last week and was on hold for just under an hour...

 

...I'm beginning to think they attended some customer service training run by one of the other ISPs  (Don't want to name them but their branding is red with an inverted comma.)




I've joined a carpenters course.  Haven't made anything yet....we've only just begun.

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 