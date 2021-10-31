billgates:

I have a slightly different experience and request with the support desk at 2degres recently. I wanted to ask a question (about possibility of obtaining the 7590-AX modem/router and how much etc etc - I am currently using a 2degrees supplied 7490). As my question was non urgent/critical, rather than calling their support desk (I didn't even think of using Social Media actually), I opted to use the "Contact Me" option via the Web Page. Upon submitted my request I received an automated reply almost immediately - as expected.

However, I actually forgot about my query, and I did receive a call back from someone from the Support team almost 2 weeks later. I did appreciated the call back, and as indicated, my query was non urgent therefore I didn't chase up nor follow-up, knowing that they have been swamped with super long wait times. I just wondered how long would the turnaround have been under "normal" circumstances?

I do remember back in the Snap days if and when I had to call them wait times averaging no more than 15 mins - in fact my calls usually gets answered within like 5 mins. Touch wood I don't have to call them often - hopefully it stays this way!