Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Latency Spikes in Path of Exile
BraveDave

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290324 3-Nov-2021 16:44
Hi,

 

Recently i've been experiencing intermittent but extreme latency spikes in Path of Exile. I have raised with POE support and was directed towards my ISP 2degrees.

 

I spoke with 2degrees support but there was no progress in resolving.

 

Connected via ethernet.

 

Hoping someone can interpret the below results to try and get a resolution or go back to POE support.

 

Thanks,

 

WinMTR results:

 

https://pastebin.com/BQ8LHLnL

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                               fritz.box -    0 |  307 |  307 |    0 |    0 |    6 |    0 |
|                          100.69.255.254 -    0 |  307 |  307 |    1 |    5 |   33 |    6 |
|                           198.18.10.205 -    0 |  307 |  307 |    1 |    2 |   12 |    7 |
|        167.1x.x.x.static.snap.net.nz -    0 |  307 |  307 |    1 |    3 |   25 |    4 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |   62 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|             as23655.sydney.megaport.com -    0 |  307 |  307 |   24 |   26 |   33 |   28 |
|             as36351.sydney.megaport.com -   14 |  201 |  173 |   25 |   40 |   55 |   42 |
|   ae6.cbs01.eq02.syd02.networklayer.com -    1 |  299 |  297 |   25 |   27 |   36 |   31 |
|    81.10.35a9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -    0 |  307 |  307 |   24 |   26 |   62 |   26 |
|    8d.76.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -   16 |  189 |  159 |   29 |   42 |   63 |   41 |
|    a9.76.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -    1 |  299 |  297 |   24 |   26 |   30 |   27 |
|    69.53.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -   22 |  165 |  129 |   26 |   40 |   46 |   41 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|
   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

NickMack
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2807588 4-Nov-2021 16:16
You need some examples, times, dates etc.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 


 
 
 


BraveDave

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2807592 4-Nov-2021 16:29
Thanks for replying mate. I'll update here one I've recorded some time and dates.

yitz
1712 posts

Uber Geek


  #2807605 4-Nov-2021 16:57
It's a long standing issue, their Vocus link for Aussie traffic is run hot.

 

Click below for graph from OVH cloud public smokeping which runs over that link, will be same for POE hosted at IBM/Softlayer cloud and compare with other NZ ISPs.

 

 

Maybe when 2d merge with Vocus it will get upgraded.



NickMack
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2807661 4-Nov-2021 19:06
That could be correct, or it may not be - 2d have multiple paths out of NZ to both the US and Australia (Hawaiki and TGA cables).. My suggestion is provide some evidence/timing/examples to enable 2d to troubleshoot.

 

@pwner




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

NickMack
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2807664 4-Nov-2021 19:17
As sidebar, happy to add to my monitoring to assist (https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=gaming).Anyone have a valid/correct IP address/s for a POE Server in Aussie?

 

 

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

pwner
389 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2807921 5-Nov-2021 10:02
Hi All

 

as per the first post this isn't going via Vocus it is going via Megaport IX in Sydney to IBM Softlayer in Sydney. There shouldn't be any issues here, it appears that the bad results seem to be within the softlayer environment, if you have any more specific time and other info that would be great.

 

 

 

 




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

littlehead
182 posts

Master Geek


  #2808022 5-Nov-2021 14:01
NickMack:

 

As sidebar, happy to add to my monitoring to assist (https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=gaming).Anyone have a valid/correct IP address/s for a POE Server in Aussie?

 

Nick

 

 

I've been getting the same or similar issue on 2degrees, usually in the evenings around 9-10pm. Lag spikes up to 1000 in game and is unplayable. Nothing on my network i can find to cause it. Usually comes right in 30 mins or so.

 

You can find the server addresses and ports of the instance servers you connect to by parsing the client.txt log file. The ones I've been connecting to using the Aus gateway:

 

Edit2: was parsing an old log, current IP addresses from the past month at https://pastebin.com/smEKSy9G

 

There is also the connection gateway itself on au.login.pathofexile.com but that is behind cloudflare so probably not much help.

 

 



pwner
389 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2808146 5-Nov-2021 16:52
pwner:

 

Hi All

 

as per the first post this isn't going via Vocus it is going via Megaport IX in Sydney to IBM Softlayer in Sydney. There shouldn't be any issues here, it appears that the bad results seem to be within the softlayer environment, if you have any more specific time and other info that would be great.

 

 

I take it back, looks like we are passing to them via Megaport but they are coming back via Vocus, working with Softlayer to route directly to us.




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

Wrench
12 posts

Geek


  #2808390 6-Nov-2021 09:51
littlehead:

 

NickMack:

 

As sidebar, happy to add to my monitoring to assist (https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=gaming).Anyone have a valid/correct IP address/s for a POE Server in Aussie?

 

Nick

 

 

I've been getting the same or similar issue on 2degrees, usually in the evenings around 9-10pm. Lag spikes up to 1000 in game and is unplayable. Nothing on my network i can find to cause it. Usually comes right in 30 mins or so.

 

You can find the server addresses and ports of the instance servers you connect to by parsing the client.txt log file. The ones I've been connecting to using the Aus gateway:

 

Edit2: was parsing an old log, current IP addresses from the past month at https://pastebin.com/smEKSy9G

 

There is also the connection gateway itself on au.login.pathofexile.com but that is behind cloudflare so probably not much help.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Been having the same problem. At first I thought it might have been the new league because before it the highest spikes I would encounter were from 55 to 200, but now I'm going from 55 to 1k and even higher sometimes. I turned off the packet acceleration in my fritzbox and that gave me my smoothest ms yet but afternoon - evening the game is unplayable. I only seem to encounter the issue with POE so that's why I wasn't sure if it was something on my end or 2degrees.

pwner
389 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2810230 10-Nov-2021 09:56
We have worked with IBM Softlayer who host POE and we are now passing traffic directly to each other in both directions, you should see improved performance from about 5mins ago.

 

 

 

 




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

BraveDave

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2810833 10-Nov-2021 21:23
Thank you pwner!!! Appreciate you taking the time to look into this and respond.

 

I will check it out now.

 

 

Wrench
12 posts

Geek


  #2811267 11-Nov-2021 21:32
pwner:

 

We have worked with IBM Softlayer who host POE and we are now passing traffic directly to each other in both directions, you should see improved performance from about 5mins ago.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seems mint now, played better part of the afternoon and not a single spike. Thank you

