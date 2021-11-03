Hi,
Recently i've been experiencing intermittent but extreme latency spikes in Path of Exile. I have raised with POE support and was directed towards my ISP 2degrees.
I spoke with 2degrees support but there was no progress in resolving.
Connected via ethernet.
Hoping someone can interpret the below results to try and get a resolution or go back to POE support.
Thanks,
WinMTR results:
https://pastebin.com/BQ8LHLnL
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
| WinMTR statistics |
| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
| fritz.box - 0 | 307 | 307 | 0 | 0 | 6 | 0 |
| 100.69.255.254 - 0 | 307 | 307 | 1 | 5 | 33 | 6 |
| 198.18.10.205 - 0 | 307 | 307 | 1 | 2 | 12 | 7 |
| 167.1x.x.x.static.snap.net.nz - 0 | 307 | 307 | 1 | 3 | 25 | 4 |
| No response from host - 100 | 62 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |
| as23655.sydney.megaport.com - 0 | 307 | 307 | 24 | 26 | 33 | 28 |
| as36351.sydney.megaport.com - 14 | 201 | 173 | 25 | 40 | 55 | 42 |
| ae6.cbs01.eq02.syd02.networklayer.com - 1 | 299 | 297 | 25 | 27 | 36 | 31 |
| 81.10.35a9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com - 0 | 307 | 307 | 24 | 26 | 62 | 26 |
| 8d.76.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com - 16 | 189 | 159 | 29 | 42 | 63 | 41 |
| a9.76.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com - 1 | 299 | 297 | 24 | 26 | 30 | 27 |
| 69.53.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com - 22 | 165 | 129 | 26 | 40 | 46 | 41 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|
WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2