NickMack: As sidebar, happy to add to my monitoring to assist (https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=gaming).Anyone have a valid/correct IP address/s for a POE Server in Aussie? Nick

I've been getting the same or similar issue on 2degrees, usually in the evenings around 9-10pm. Lag spikes up to 1000 in game and is unplayable. Nothing on my network i can find to cause it. Usually comes right in 30 mins or so.

You can find the server addresses and ports of the instance servers you connect to by parsing the client.txt log file. The ones I've been connecting to using the Aus gateway:

Edit2: was parsing an old log, current IP addresses from the past month at https://pastebin.com/smEKSy9G

There is also the connection gateway itself on au.login.pathofexile.com but that is behind cloudflare so probably not much help.