GinjaNinjaNZ

^ the default IPv6 firewall rules will already have that rule, albeit not restricted to the WAN:



/ipv6 firewall address-list

add address=::/128 comment="defconf: unspecified address" list=bad_ipv6

add address=::1/128 comment="defconf: lo" list=bad_ipv6

add address=fec0::/10 comment="defconf: site-local" list=bad_ipv6

add address=::ffff:0.0.0.0/96 comment="defconf: ipv4-mapped" list=bad_ipv6

add address=::/96 comment="defconf: ipv4 compat" list=bad_ipv6

add address=100::/64 comment="defconf: discard only " list=bad_ipv6

add address=2001:db8::/32 comment="defconf: documentation" list=bad_ipv6

add address=2001:10::/28 comment="defconf: ORCHID" list=bad_ipv6

add address=3ffe::/16 comment="defconf: 6bone" list=bad_ipv6

add address=::224.0.0.0/100 comment="defconf: other" list=bad_ipv6

add address=::127.0.0.0/104 comment="defconf: other" list=bad_ipv6

add address=::/104 comment="defconf: other" list=bad_ipv6

add address=::255.0.0.0/104 comment="defconf: other" list=bad_ipv6

/ipv6 firewall filter

add action=accept chain=input comment="defconf: accept established,related,untracked" connection-state=established,related,untracked

add action=drop chain=input comment="defconf: drop invalid" connection-state=invalid

add action=accept chain=input comment="defconf: accept ICMPv6" protocol=icmpv6

add action=accept chain=input comment="defconf: accept UDP traceroute" port=33434-33534 protocol=udp

add action=accept chain=input comment="defconf: accept DHCPv6-Client prefix delegation." dst-port=546 protocol=udp \

src-address=fe80::/16

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept established,related,untracked" connection-state=established,related,untracked

add action=drop chain=forward comment="defconf: drop invalid" connection-state=invalid

add action=drop chain=forward comment="defconf: rfc4890 drop hop-limit=1" hop-limit=equal:1 protocol=icmpv6

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept ICMPv6" protocol=icmpv6

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept HIP" protocol=139

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept IKE" dst-port=500,4500 protocol=udp

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept ipsec AH" protocol=ipsec-ah

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept ipsec ESP" protocol=ipsec-esp

add action=accept chain=forward comment="defconf: accept all that matches ipsec policy" ipsec-policy=in,ipsec

/ipv6 firewall raw

add action=drop chain=prerouting comment=bad_ipv6 src-address-list=bad_ipv6

(note that I've moved the bad_ipv6 address filter to raw)

Also I request both address and prefix on the dhcp client