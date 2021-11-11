Spark are forcing me off my legacy mobile plan to one the same price but without free Spotify, so I'm re-evaluating the landline/broadband, and mobile plans we're currently on. I'm looking at moving the landline/broadband to 2 Degrees.

I couldn't find it on the 2 Degrees website but did find old forum posts about setting up your own ATA device or SIP VoIP App on your mobile while on your home network for VoIP landline access. Is this functionality still available?

I'm on ADSL with copper lines to the house and the shed 100m away. I'm happy to plug a cordless phone into the modem, and if possible use a SIP VoIP app on my mobile phone connected to the wireless network in the shed, which is connected to the house network.