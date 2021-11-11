Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees Broadband / Home phone line - Is SIP and ATA access still available?
aaristotle

104 posts

Master Geek


#290436 11-Nov-2021 16:08
Send private message

Spark are forcing me off my legacy mobile plan to one the same price but without free Spotify, so I'm re-evaluating the landline/broadband, and mobile plans we're currently on. I'm looking at moving the landline/broadband to 2 Degrees.

 

I couldn't find it on the 2 Degrees website but did find old forum posts about setting up your own ATA device or SIP VoIP App on your mobile while on your home network for VoIP landline access. Is this functionality still available? 

 

I'm on ADSL with copper lines to the house and the shed 100m away. I'm happy to plug  a cordless phone into the modem, and if possible use a SIP VoIP app on my mobile phone connected to the wireless network in the shed, which is connected to the house network.

Create new topic
duffles
77 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2811183 11-Nov-2021 16:45
Send private message

Hey mate,

 

This is still current 🙂

 

Cheers




They say he carved that spoon himself.. From a bigger spoon..
Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer. You've seen one of these statements before.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
fe31nz
831 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2811349 12-Nov-2021 01:38
Send private message

If you get the 2Degrees provided FritzBox it does all the VOIP stuff and is pretty decent.  There is a Fritz Fon app that connects to it and you can also use other VOIP software to talk to it - I use the freeware 3CX app on my laptop.  If you want to connect your own existing VOIP server to 2Degrees, they do allow that now and do provide the required credentials, but you will not get any support.  And a slight misconfiguration is capable of landing you a massive international toll bill if a bot comes by and is able to connect to your VOIP server.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 