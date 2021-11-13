Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Can someone from 2D who can help with a new 2D broadband migration PM me please
nzbsgfan

Master Geek
#290464 13-Nov-2021 11:24
Hi.

 

 

 

After my senior citizen Dad was pushed by his provider to move to a SIP based telephone service, we made some enquiries and discovered he could keep his existing POT's landline if he moved to 2D.

 

We've kicked off the process a few weeks ago - and the migration is "in progress"

 

His old ISP cut off his internet service last Wednesday, and we received the 2D modem the same day.

 

The 2D modem has been installed in readiness but as of today (Saturday 13/11) it appears the internet connection has not been activated.

 

My Dad is getting on in years (aren't we all), and isn't the most tech savvy - but for 87 he does remarkably well at home on his own.

 

All I need to know is that everything is in order and I can give my dad an update on when he might be able to use his internet again.

 

If someone from 2D can help - can you PM me for more details thanks.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Mark.

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #2812248 13-Nov-2021 11:34
Nobody from 2D is going to PM some random person on the internet about somebody's account. You will need to contact 2D yourself, and have the appropriate confirmation that you have the authority to act for this account.

 

Their contact details are here https://www.2degrees.nz/

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2812249 13-Nov-2021 11:34
Send a PM to @SarahRykers perhaps?

 

Bye from Morgan at 2degrees and introduction to Sarah! (geekzone.co.nz)




SarahRykers
Geek

  #2812256 13-Nov-2021 11:45
Hey Mark, 

 

I'm not usually online in the weekends but as it's my first week I thought I'd check a few things were humming along, so lucky timing!

I work in the communications and brand team, so I won't have access to your father's account details. However if you flick me a PM I'll do my best to get someone from the customer care team to get in touch.

 

Please give me all the details you can, like where he's based and what his account number is. If he's the authority on the account there may be a limit to what they can help you with, so you may want them to call him directly. 

 

Usually we'd recommend PMing us on Facebook or calling 0800 022 022 for customer service as they are best equipped to deal with these kinds of queries. 

 


Cheers, 
Sarah




Sarah Rykers - 2degrees Social & Digital Media Manager

 

I'm in the Brand & Comms team. If you'd like some help from our 100% Kiwi customer care team call 0800 022 022.



nzbsgfan

Master Geek
  #2812262 13-Nov-2021 12:05
I would like to thanks Sarah for her reply.

 

I totally understand the need for privacy. In this case I would only request an update be sent to my dads email address.

 

Unfortunately he is very hard of hearing - and a call from a customer service rep would be hard for him to comprehend.

 

I'll step back now and leave this with 2Degrees.

 

Thanks again for all your help.

