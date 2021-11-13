Hi.

After my senior citizen Dad was pushed by his provider to move to a SIP based telephone service, we made some enquiries and discovered he could keep his existing POT's landline if he moved to 2D.

We've kicked off the process a few weeks ago - and the migration is "in progress"

His old ISP cut off his internet service last Wednesday, and we received the 2D modem the same day.

The 2D modem has been installed in readiness but as of today (Saturday 13/11) it appears the internet connection has not been activated.

My Dad is getting on in years (aren't we all), and isn't the most tech savvy - but for 87 he does remarkably well at home on his own.

All I need to know is that everything is in order and I can give my dad an update on when he might be able to use his internet again.

If someone from 2D can help - can you PM me for more details thanks.

Cheers

Mark.