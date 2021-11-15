Have a HP laptop, and 2degrees sim.
Have confirmed that I have 1.8GB of data and yet when attempting to browse I am getting the "Sorry, you can't connect right now!" Window come up telling me to buy data.
Any ideas?
Cheers
Can your mobile phone connect to 2degrees mobile data in the same location?
@deanfourie You also started this thread are you going ignore the questions / answers in this thread as well?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=85&topicId=290483
Is it the same laptop mentioned in the other thread?
