I have a 2degrees sim that's not provisioned.
Put it in my phone and it's not registering on the network. Is there a quick fix for this other then getting a new sim?
Cheers
@deanfourie You need to provide more information was this a Prepaid SIM with a active number and you failed to topup in 13 months and now dead or is it a blank SIM that is meant to be SIM swapped onto a active number?
Edit: Where and how did you get the SIM?
Is this related to Sorry, you can't connect right now (geekzone.co.nz) ?
Please stop creating new threads for existing discussions.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure