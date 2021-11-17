Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees sim "not provisioned"
deanfourie

Geek
#290521 17-Nov-2021 01:12
I have a 2degrees sim that's not provisioned.

Put it in my phone and it's not registering on the network. Is there a quick fix for this other then getting a new sim?

Cheers

ssamjh
Master Geek

  #2814132 17-Nov-2021 01:26
Normally this would mean the SIM card is no longer active and has expired.

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2814140 17-Nov-2021 06:06
@deanfourie You need to provide more information was this a Prepaid SIM with a active number and you failed to topup in 13 months and now dead or is it a blank SIM that is meant to be SIM swapped onto a active number?

Edit: Where and how did you get the SIM?

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2814141 17-Nov-2021 06:22
Should of added above basic answer is SIM is not active on a mobile number



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #2814704 17-Nov-2021 17:14
Is this related to Sorry, you can't connect right now (geekzone.co.nz) ?

 

Please stop creating new threads for existing discussions.




