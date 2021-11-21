Folks,

Under "Account Information, there should be a IPv6 tab:

Unfortunately it disappeared when I switched from 7490 to 7530 router:

Support helpfully suggested that I disconnect the power plug and wait for 40 seconds exactly, before plugging it back in. (How do they even come up with this stuff I wonder...)

Did anyone see this happen?

Considering just how buggy the settings backup file load is, I suspected some options got lost when I migrated config from old box to the now one (same FW, 7.29) so tried resetting back to factory settings, but no luck.

Ive found on some German site that there is a "ipv6_hidden" option somewhere in the config on the machine, but before I start hacking this, wanted to ask here first...

Any suggestions very gratefully received.

Andrej

PS. On 2D fiber ultimate with static IP