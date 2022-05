I thank you later :)

However... recovery program displays:

"Note: The device contains basic settings adapted for your Internet Service Provider (2degrees). Recovery could make the device inoperable on the 2degrees network. Please contact your ISP instead. Aborting recovery."

So I had everything working, when I decided it would a good time to upgrade to Ultimate Fiber. Which never went over 100Mbps. And 2degrees did not want to call Chorus to fix it, because "they charge us money". So they went into "troubleshooting" mode, which included such helpful actions as disconnecting and reconnecting power about 20 times (after waiting precisely 40 seconds), reverting to Factory settings, changing all Ethernet cables, changing PC I was measuring speeds from 3 times, and of course, my favorite, mandatory upgrade to latest firmware, because of course, that one must be the best and will fix everything.

Except that it broke VPN, broke 4G USB fail-over, messed up configuration in several places (including revering my WiFi network names, erasing all device specific configurations, etc) - and I STILL dont have my Ultimate speeds. I am of course being charged for them every day.

And now, this is just a cherry on top. Cant recover to a previous version of firmware, because 2degrees needs a "special" configuration, that must not be touched, or in case of IPv6, must not even be looked at.

I need to get rid of 2degrees router ASAP, and I think I need a new ISP. Any recommendations?

Thanks!