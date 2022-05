Here's the cheeky letter my friend received. Grandfathering over.

All of us are relying on mobile data more than ever right now and we’re always looking for better ways to keep our customers connected. That’s why we’re making some changes to our Pay Monthly plans and from 13 December, we’ll be ending your current $30 Carryover plan.

Before you hit the panic button, we’re not leaving you high and dry. We’ve created a new plan, exclusively with you in mind. It’s not available for new customers and you won’t see it advertised online, so keep this one under your hat.

It’s been polished up and from your December bill we'll be moving you straight to our shiny new $35 Carryover Pay Monthly Plan with an extra 1.5GB of data packed in each month!

Don’t worry about any Carryover data or minutes you have stacked up, or discounts on your account, we’ll bring these along for the ride too.

We wanted to give you a wee taster of your new plan now, so your first extra bump of 1.5GB of data will kick in from your next bill date.

Then from your December bill, your new $35 Carryover Pay Monthly plan will start. (We’ve kept your current discount (Super Gold Discount) and this will be deducted off your new plan price of $35). Your new plan includes:

· 4GB Carryover data

· Unlimited* calls to 2degrees numbers

· 300 Carryover Minutes to NZ and Aus

· Unlimited* texts to NZ and Aus

· Your current discount (Super Gold Discount)

· Plus, your free data hour each day with Data Clock

Don’t forget, until 31 March 2022, we’ve doubled the data hour so you’ll get two hours free, every day, all summer long.^

You don’t need to do anything, we’ll move you to this plan automatically and it will kick in from your December bill.

Enjoy your extra data and if you think you might need even more, you can check out our other plans online.

If you have any questions, you can reply to this email, or drop us a note at newplan@2degrees.nz and one of the team will get back to you within 2 business days.

Thanks for being with us,

The team at 2degrees