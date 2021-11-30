Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees 5G network is on (internal testing)
Press release:

 

 

Ahead of the scheduled Q1 2022 customer launch, the 2degrees 5G network, has been switched ON in central Auckland and Wellington for testing and optimisation. As part of a rollout that will see contiguous 5G coverage across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch initially, the network is humming at speeds that will shake up the market and new sites are coming on-line every week.

 

2degrees CTO Martin Sharrock says, “5G has now been enabled for test and optimisation purposes in Auckland and Wellington. The 2degrees team is gathering valuable data on network and device performance, upload and download speeds, latency and handovers. Early test results have demonstrated speeds over 1Gbps. Work has also begun in Christchurch with the first 5G sites due online for testing in December.

 

“Over the coming months the team will be rigorously testing 5G on numerous devices so when this new network and technology is launched for customers it will be fully optimised on a range of 5G enabled devices. We’re thrilled with the early test results and can’t wait to complete our optimisation work and officially launch the 5G network to our customers.

 

“Kiwis have come to expect immediate access to data and faster download times for business purposes as well as streaming and gaming. The timing of our network upgrade and 5G launch meets the growing demand from customers for greater connectivity and speed,” added Martin Sharrock.

 

2degrees’ strategic approach to network design and build, combines upgrading cell sites with brand new Ericsson 3G, 4G, and 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment with upgrading the core network. This programme of work has been underway for over two years and builds on the $1billion already spent on the network.

 

Talking about the 2degrees network, Martin Sharrock says, “Our driving goal has been to ensure an enhanced network experience for Kiwis no matter whether they are using our 3G, 4G or 5G network, or moving across networks as they travel the length and breadth of Aotearoa.

 

“We expect to launch the 2degrees 5G network with up to 100 sites on air, and we’ll continue to turn on additional sites throughout 2022 as we build out the network across our main cities. One of the many benefits to mobile customers will be the creation of a contiguous 5G experience in areas where there is highest demand and uptake. As the network build radiates out from the city centres in a planned manner, over time, customers will experience continual 5G connectivity as they move across the city. 

 

“In addition, as we continue to evolve our mobile network and add 5G capability, Kiwis will also reap the benefit of significantly increased 4G capability. 4G capacity will on average double after the network upgrades in these areas,” says Martin Sharrock

 

Over 100 network, IT, and civil engineers, technicians, testers, and project managers have been part of the largest technology upgrade undertaken since 2degrees launched in 2009. It’s projects like these, which are essential for keeping Kiwis connected, that truly demonstrate what is achievable during challenging times.

 

The 2degrees team has worked within strict COVID-19 guidelines, faced delays due to bad weather and travel restrictions and solved technical challenges with creativity and innovative thinking to upgrade an award-winning network with new, world-leading mobile technology for Kiwis.

 

 

Note to editors at the bottom of release:

 

"During the 5G test phase, some 2degrees customers with parallel imported phones or phones that have been modified with software to enable 5G, may be able to experience 5G service in central Auckland and Wellington. These customers will be able to see the 2degrees 5G network message at the top of their screen and will be able to use the 5G network for data downloads. However, the handsets may not be optimised for the 2degrees network."




Bravo!




michaelmurfy:

 

Doesn't appear that iPhones work just yet due to the carrier bundle only allowing 2G/3G/4G (not sure why 2G is still there). Way to tease 2degrees!

 

 

I can't justify going to Christchurch Airport with my Poco F3 just to try it out(it's the only tower!) so I'll be the patient enthusiast and play the waiting game for more coverage.




Fantastic news should be able to do some testing this weekend :)

Hey team!

 

I was going to link you to our press release, but of course you're already all over it! If you'd like the link it's here: https://www.2degrees.nz/media-releases/2degrees-5g-network-is-on/

 

Essentially, 5G is on track to launch Q1 2022. We're currently in the test phase and during this time, some 2degrees customers with parallel imported phones or phones that have been modified with software to enable 5G, may be able to experience 5G service in central Auckland and Wellington. These customers will be able to see the 2degrees 5G network message at the top of their screen and will be able to use the 5G network for data downloads. However, the handsets may not be optimised for the 2degrees network.

 

Sing out if you have any specific 5G questions and I can do my best to squeeze out some answers ;)

 


Cheers, 




SarahRykers:

 

Hey team!

 

I was going to link you to our press release, but of course you're already all over it! If you'd like the link it's here: https://www.2degrees.nz/media-releases/2degrees-5g-network-is-on/

 

Essentially, 5G is on track to launch Q1 2022. We're currently in the test phase and during this time, some 2degrees customers with parallel imported phones or phones that have been modified with software to enable 5G, may be able to experience 5G service in central Auckland and Wellington. These customers will be able to see the 2degrees 5G network message at the top of their screen and will be able to use the 5G network for data downloads. However, the handsets may not be optimised for the 2degrees network.

 

Sing out if you have any specific 5G questions and I can do my best to squeeze out some answers ;)

 


Cheers, 

 

 

 

 

Timeframe for Christchurch? Also the only tower appears to be Christchurch Airport. Surely there's gonna be more than that.




This is great news! Well done 2D



@MaxineN Look at the gis.geek maps and 3500Mhz

Linux: @MaxineN Look at the gis.geek maps and 3500Mhz

 

Yes and there's only one in Christchurch at the airport as I just said.




MaxineN:

 

Linux: @MaxineN Look at the gis.geek maps and 3500Mhz

 

 

 

Yes and there's only one in Christchurch at the airport as I just said.

 



Then that is all that are licensed as of today for Christchurch but this could change so quickly

MaxineN:

michaelmurfy:


Doesn't appear that iPhones work just yet due to the carrier bundle only allowing 2G/3G/4G (not sure why 2G is still there). Way to tease 2degrees!



I can't justify going to Christchurch Airport with my Poco F3 just to try it out(it's the only tower!) so I'll be the patient enthusiast and play the waiting game for more coverage.



If you read the press release in the original post you'll see it isn't live in Christchurch yet.

This is a bit of a dumb question, does this mean with the move to Ericsson, will all of Huawei gear be removed at the core level?

 

As I have read they will have some site still on Huawei gear?

RAN will be a mix of Ericsson / Huawei and the Core is now Ericsson EPC

Radio Spectrum Management shows 2 sites in Christchurch, Airport and University. Doesn't tell you if if they live yet. 

 

Seeing 5G in Central Wellington around Taranaki St. Using Huawei P40.


