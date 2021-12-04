Hi everyone,

Just trying to decide which dashcam to get and I've found this model, blackvue DR750-2CH LTE.

I see from my google-fu that it supports LTE bands B1, B3, B7, B20. I'm aware 2degrees use band 3, but I'm wondering to what extent the coverage is on that band? will I find that my dashcam is constantly without signal and therefore not reporting events potentially?

Has anyone tried 2degrees 4G with a device that only supports these bands? how is it? I'm in Christchurch for reference.

Thanks in advance!