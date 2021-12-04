Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)LTE capable dashcam band and coverage question
hamish225

1361 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#290791 4-Dec-2021 20:50
Send private message

Hi everyone,

 

Just trying to decide which dashcam to get and I've found this model, blackvue DR750-2CH LTE.

 

I see from my google-fu that it supports LTE bands B1, B3, B7, B20. I'm aware 2degrees use band 3, but I'm wondering to what extent the coverage is on that band? will I find that my dashcam is constantly without signal and therefore not reporting events potentially?

 

Has anyone tried 2degrees 4G with a device that only supports these bands? how is it? I'm in Christchurch for reference.

 

Thanks in advance!




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Linux
8941 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824455 4-Dec-2021 20:51
Send private message

If it does not support band28 do not touch it

hamish225

1361 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2824456 4-Dec-2021 20:52
Send private message

Linux: If it does not support band28 do not touch it

 

 

 

hmmmm yes I was thinking that. Thanks!




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

Linux
8941 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824457 4-Dec-2021 20:53
Send private message

2degrees use band 1, 3 and 28 for LTE

Edit: I need to check the above info but it is 700, 900 1800Mhz and I think some 2100Mhz



JaseNZ
2572 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824482 4-Dec-2021 21:57
Send private message

You will find these guys way better and price is way lower.

 

https://drivercam.co.nz/products/blackvue-dr750x-2ch-plus?_pos=3&_sid=bca3ccd91&_ss=r




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic





