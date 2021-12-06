Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)7490 Mesh Master 7530 Repeater - Super slow
Subway

16 posts

Geek


#290805 6-Dec-2021 14:38
Send private message

Hi Team, 

 

Joined 2D 100/30 Fibre in June with a Spark HG659B and a Google Wifi for mesh functionality. 

 

Have found the Google Wifi dropping out of recently, and obtained a 7490 from trademe and a 7530 from 2D. 

 

Running the 7490 as the mesh master (as its quite obtrusive) and the 7530 as the mesh repeater. 

 

Issue I have now is the upload speed is ridiculously slow (circa 0.20 Mbps). Before I call 2D support and sit on the line, is this likely to be an issue with the router assigned to my profile given its a random one off trademe?

 

Also have updated the Firmware on the 7490 to 7.29. 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
tanivula
904 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2825093 6-Dec-2021 15:09
Send private message

How have you got the 2 Fritz's connected in mesh? Wireless or Ethernet'd to each other?

 

Is the interent slow if the 7530 is turned off?

 

Have you looked in the account settings area (of the 7490) to see if there are connection speed settings are appropriate? 

Subway

16 posts

Geek


  #2825094 6-Dec-2021 15:11
Send private message

Connected Mesh over Wireless, speed test was via the app. 

 

Will try again with just the 7490. Haven't changed any of the settings in the 7490, they're the ones pushed down by 2D.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10949 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2825097 6-Dec-2021 15:20
Send private message

You have not really listed the troubleshooting steps you've taken - have you turned off the mesh repeater and connected a client to the master ideally via Ethernet to test through that? What were the results?

 

Is the mesh repeater situated in a place where there is good coverage?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



duffles
73 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2825129 6-Dec-2021 16:39
Send private message

Hey mate,

 

When testing, if you're connected to the 7490, what rates are you getting? - If it's lower than expected, perhaps check the maximum throughput under Account Information in the GUI.

When logged into the Master, can you see if the Repeater is connecting via 5ghz?

 

Providing as much troubleshooting info as you can will help us suggest some ways forward 🙂

 

Cheers




They say he carved that spoon himself.. From a bigger spoon..
Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer. You've seen one of these statements before.

duffles
73 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2825131 6-Dec-2021 16:45
Send private message

As an aside...

 

Subway:

 

Issue I have now is the upload speed is ridiculously slow (circa 0.20 Mbps). Before I call 2D support and sit on the line, is this likely to be an issue with the router assigned to my profile given its a random one off trademe?

 

 

It's entirely likely that you'll be advised to use the 7530 and buy a mesh repeater. Using another Fritz!Box as a repeater isn't supported by the care team.




They say he carved that spoon himself.. From a bigger spoon..
Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer. You've seen one of these statements before.

c0ld
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2825515 7-Dec-2021 09:23
Send private message

I had a 7490 as master and 7530 as repeater (over wifi) and worked great - think I was pulling at least 200Mbps in each direction through the internet when connected to the repeater over wifi. So it's certainly capable.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 