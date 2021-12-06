Hi Team,

Joined 2D 100/30 Fibre in June with a Spark HG659B and a Google Wifi for mesh functionality.

Have found the Google Wifi dropping out of recently, and obtained a 7490 from trademe and a 7530 from 2D.

Running the 7490 as the mesh master (as its quite obtrusive) and the 7530 as the mesh repeater.

Issue I have now is the upload speed is ridiculously slow (circa 0.20 Mbps). Before I call 2D support and sit on the line, is this likely to be an issue with the router assigned to my profile given its a random one off trademe?

Also have updated the Firmware on the 7490 to 7.29.