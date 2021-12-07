Yes, happened to me as well. Not every site, just selected offshore. The same thing happened yesterday am as well.

I called the so-called support team and was told that the service is "best efforts" and there is nothing they can do. The need to see it happening real-time to diagnose it, but the call centre wait times are more than an hour.

I switched from MyRepublic based oil the recommendations on this form and I have to say not the service and the support from 2D is well below MR.

You have been warned.