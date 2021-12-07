Did anyone else experience an outage with their 2degrees broadband just now? I power cycled fiber termination and router and it came back up a few minutes later.
Not out here in the Hutt
Yes, happened to me as well. Not every site, just selected offshore. The same thing happened yesterday am as well.
I called the so-called support team and was told that the service is "best efforts" and there is nothing they can do. The need to see it happening real-time to diagnose it, but the call centre wait times are more than an hour.
I switched from MyRepublic based oil the recommendations on this form and I have to say not the service and the support from 2D is well below MR.
You have been warned.
I question 2degrees is below MR
Linux: ...Yes calling 2degrees wait times are crazy bad
But at least they have a phone number to call, unlike My Republic 😉
MR, in my couple of years as a user, has a very good chat service that gets connected and issues get resolved with minutes. 2 degrees gets you an hour on hold and then connected to someone who has limited technical knowledge. Each to their own, but I know where I rather be.
The outages are intermittent and are a 2 Degrees or their service providers issue. The sites can be accessed through my mobile which has a different provider.