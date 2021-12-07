Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees fiber Wellington - short outage approx 10am 7/12/2021
timmmay

18419 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#290815 7-Dec-2021 10:10
Send private message

Did anyone else experience an outage with their 2degrees broadband just now? I power cycled fiber termination and router and it came back up a few minutes later.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
davidcole
5500 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2825551 7-Dec-2021 10:52
Send private message

Not out here in the Hutt




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

sqkiwi
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2826196 7-Dec-2021 18:24
Send private message

Yes, happened to me as well. Not every site, just selected offshore. The same thing happened yesterday am as well.

 

I called the so-called support team and was told that the service is "best efforts" and there is nothing they can do. The need to see it happening real-time to diagnose it, but the call centre wait times are more than an hour.

 

I switched from MyRepublic based oil the recommendations on this form and I have to say not the service and the support from 2D is well below MR.

 

You have been warned.

nztim
2227 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2826198 7-Dec-2021 18:36
Send private message

sqkiwi:

 

Yes, happened to me as well. Not every site, just selected offshore. The same thing happened yesterday am as well.

 

I called the so-called support team and was told that the service is "best efforts" and there is nothing they can do. The need to see it happening real-time to diagnose it, but the call centre wait times are more than an hour.

 

I switched from MyRepublic based oil the recommendations on this form and I have to say not the service and the support from 2D is well below MR.

 

You have been warned.

 

 

I question 2degrees is below MR



Linux
8955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2826199 7-Dec-2021 18:37
Send private message

@sqkiwi just wow how long was this outage for? Yes you are on a best effort connection how do you even know the outage was on the 2d network?

Yes calling 2degrees wait times are crazy bad

quickymart
8637 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2826297 7-Dec-2021 22:05
Send private message

Linux: ...Yes calling 2degrees wait times are crazy bad

 

But at least they have a phone number to call, unlike My Republic 😉

sqkiwi
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2828542 8-Dec-2021 11:13
Send private message

MR, in my couple of years as a user, has a very good chat service that gets connected and issues get resolved with minutes. 2 degrees gets you an hour on hold and then connected to someone who has limited technical knowledge. Each to their own, but I know where I rather be.

 

The outages are intermittent and are a 2 Degrees or their service providers issue. The sites can be accessed through my mobile which has a different provider.  

timmmay

18419 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2828545 8-Dec-2021 11:24
Send private message

Time to close the thread I think @freitasm

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 