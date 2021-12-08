Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
8/12 2Degrees DNS issue?
wratterus

#291845 8-Dec-2021 15:08
Anyone else on 2D Fibre having issues with various sites not resolving? Just changed to Google's DNS and everything is working. 

nzkc
  #2828789 8-Dec-2021 15:17
Seems fine to me.

billgates
  #2828791 8-Dec-2021 15:18
Seems fine. AWS is currently experiencing an outage as well at one of their main locations and a lot of site's are affected by this.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2828794 8-Dec-2021 15:29
Also been having issues. The servers that were supplied over DHCP were 111.69.69.68 & 111.69.69.69. Both down.

 

It looks like those are the servers it's been using at least since it last made a connection on Nov 27. Fritz logs don't seem to persist past a reboot...

 

They seem to be the right ones: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=272911&page_no=1#2528267



Ninkul
  #2828798 8-Dec-2021 15:30
Also just chiming in to say I've hit this at 3PM on the dot. I could still seem to get to a few websites i usually test connectivity with (trademe, google) but others didn't work (status.office365.com metservice.com).

 

I'm WFH and noticed O365 stuff just stopped. Jumped onto my phone (Spark) and status.office365.com seemed to be ok. Rebooted my router, no joy. Updated router's DNS to 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 and things are back and working, tried switching it back to 111.69.69.69 and 111.69.69.68 and things went quiet again.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2828805 8-Dec-2021 15:38
Some things working and some not can indicate that IPv6 is still working fine, but v4 isn't. Fun to troubleshoot when you're not expecting it...

pwner
  #2828808 8-Dec-2021 15:40
No issues with DNS here for me, where are you located? they are run as Anycast servers so it would take a lot of things to go down to break all the options, but could be something localised.




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

djtOtago
  #2828812 8-Dec-2021 15:43
@SomeoneSomewhere @Ninkul
Do you have static IP addresses?
May be look at DNS not resolving (geekzone.co.nz)

 

 



l43a2
  #2828813 8-Dec-2021 15:43
i notice the 2D site isn't loading for me on spark





SomeoneSomewhere
  #2828818 8-Dec-2021 15:45
Wellington. Logs say 'Broadband PoP: SNAP-69', if that's any help.

 

 

 

Seems to be back now.

Azhure
  #2828820 8-Dec-2021 15:49
Yeah I'm working from home and lost connection to Microsoft resources around 3pm. Found this thread and updated my DNS to the google ones and bam, it's back.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2828821 8-Dec-2021 15:50
Yeah, static IP, but making the backup DNS server not a 2D one seems to have worked. I did see that thread.

Ninkul
  #2828822 8-Dec-2021 15:51
I'm in Wellington as well and switched back to default DNS after seeing SomeoneSomewhere's post and things seem to be back to normal. No static IP over here though.

 

I did get something similar a couple of days ago interestingly enough but it seemed to sort itself by the time I rebooted (or I had a local issue).

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2828824 8-Dec-2021 15:52
I was getting this when they weren't working:

 

dig @111.69.69.69 geekzone.co.nz
                                                                                                                                        
; <<>> DiG 9.16.20 <<>> @111.69.69.69 geekzone.co.nz
; (1 server found)                           
;; global options: +cmd
;; Got answer:                         
;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: SERVFAIL, id: 61760
;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 0, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1
                                                                                                                                        
;; OPT PSEUDOSECTION:                                                
; EDNS: version: 0, flags:; udp: 4096
;; QUESTION SECTION:  
;geekzone.co.nz.                        IN      A
                                                                                                                                        
;; Query time: 983 msec                           
;; SERVER: 111.69.69.69#53(111.69.69.69)
;; WHEN: Wed Dec 08 15:31:20 NZDT 2021
;; MSG SIZE  rcvd: 43


Wazza69
  #2828889 8-Dec-2021 18:24
I had the same thing and switched to google DNS to resolve it

pwner
  #2829222 9-Dec-2021 09:23
looks like one of the anycast DNS servers in WLG went into an odd state and was only serving up ~16% of requests, this node has been taken out of service to be sorted out. Full service should have been restored ~15:45. it should only have impacted you if you were in the lower North Island.




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

