2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Really disappointed 2degrees
mihilli

24 posts

Geek
Inactive user


#291848 8-Dec-2021 18:32
Send private message

I've been a 2degrees fibre broadband and mobile customer for many years now (originally Snap).

 

I'm having broadband issues at the moment and their wait times for the service desk either via telephone or email are astoundingly bad.  Over the last couple days, I've spent about 80 minutes on hold.  Sent a message via the website with no response.

 

Out of desperation, I called the sales desk, wonder of wonders, got thru immediately.  Told the person on the phone my issue, he said he couldn't help me and put me in the helpdesk queue.

 

Called back, asked to speak to a supervisor, got a wiseass who effectively said, that's the way it is right now, lockdown, blah, blah, staff training, blah blah, kind of felt like an FU.

 

So guess it's time to start looking around, any recommendations?

 

 

Linux
8956 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2828902 8-Dec-2021 18:35
Send private message

What is the actual issue with the broadband? Yes long hold times calling 2d at the moment

mrdrifter
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2828903 8-Dec-2021 18:36
Send private message

Have you had any luck requesting a call back when you're waiting in the queue?

It usually takes them a while (on average 45 minutes judging by my call history) but it saves waiting on hold.

Linux
8956 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2828905 8-Dec-2021 18:39
Send private message

I had to call the other night 1 hour 15 minutes on hold no offer of a call back



aseni
51 posts

Master Geek


  #2828911 8-Dec-2021 18:51
Send private message

To be fair, once you do get through the queue the service is top notch. I think their least busy hours are during early morning, might be worth giving it a shot?
Also, they now have an option to call you back once it's your turn. The prompt plays after 2~5 min in the queue IIRC...

Linux
8956 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2828913 8-Dec-2021 18:54
Send private message

@mihilli I would post a description of the issue and maybe one of the 2d staff members on gz could help

mihilli

24 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2828914 8-Dec-2021 18:55
Send private message

Linux: I had to call the other night 1 hour 15 minutes on hold no offer of a call back

 

 

 

There was no offer of a callback 

 

 

mihilli

24 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2828916 8-Dec-2021 18:56
Send private message

Linux:

 

@mihilli I would post a description or the issue and maybe one of the 2d staff members on gz could help

 

 

again, there was noi offer of a callback.  called mid afternoon and again about 5, 60 mins combined on hold



Linux
8956 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2828918 8-Dec-2021 18:58
Send private message

mihilli:

 

Linux: I had to call the other night 1 hour 15 minutes on hold no offer of a call back

 

There was no offer of a callback 

 

 

@mihilli I know that is what I said I suggest you read my post again

 

I had to call the other night 1 hour 15 minutes on hold no offer of a call back

Linux
8956 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2828920 8-Dec-2021 18:59
Send private message

mihilli:

 

Linux:

 

@mihilli I would post a description or the issue and maybe one of the 2d staff members on gz could help

 

 

again, there was noi offer of a callback.  called mid afternoon and again about 5, 60 mins combined on hold

 

 

@mihilli Are you drunk or something what the heck are you on about read my post

 

My post was nothing related to calling 2degrees or getting offered a call back service!

mihilli

24 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2828921 8-Dec-2021 19:00
Send private message

don't know why it posted the same response 3 times and no, I'm not drunk yet, check with me later maybe

 

 

 

 

Linux
8956 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2828922 8-Dec-2021 19:02
Send private message

@mihilli Forget it I was offering you helpful advice not going to bother wasting my time!

mihilli

24 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2828925 8-Dec-2021 19:04
Send private message

Woah, a bit sensitive this evening?  Take your meds mate.

MrGadget
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2828927 8-Dec-2021 19:07
Send private message

Perhaps if, as suggested, you could post some detail of the issues you are having?

mihilli

24 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2828929 8-Dec-2021 19:14
Send private message

I have a subscription to NBA League Pass.  Has worked flawlessly for the 1st 4 weeks of the season.  Last few days, it is constant stop start, plays for a few seconds then buffering for 1 or 2 seconds.  All hours of the day.

 

I restarted the fritz box and it is possibly worse now.  Deleted all cookies, history, etc off laptop, no change.

 

Could it be an issue with NBA service? Possibly but I've used it for about 4 years now and never had this before, one of the more reliable International streaming services I've used.

 

Open to ideas.

 

 

MrGadget
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2828932 8-Dec-2021 19:31
Send private message

Okay - what tests (and results) have you done so far?
Is this on a cables connection or wifi?
Has anything else changed in the last few days (new devices etc)?

