I've been a 2degrees fibre broadband and mobile customer for many years now (originally Snap).

I'm having broadband issues at the moment and their wait times for the service desk either via telephone or email are astoundingly bad. Over the last couple days, I've spent about 80 minutes on hold. Sent a message via the website with no response.

Out of desperation, I called the sales desk, wonder of wonders, got thru immediately. Told the person on the phone my issue, he said he couldn't help me and put me in the helpdesk queue.

Called back, asked to speak to a supervisor, got a wiseass who effectively said, that's the way it is right now, lockdown, blah, blah, staff training, blah blah, kind of felt like an FU.

So guess it's time to start looking around, any recommendations?