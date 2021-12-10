SneakerPimps

I'm based in Auckland trying to connect 2 sites that have 2Degrees Gigabit UFB. I've tried Ubiquiti site to site VPN and Zero Tier. In either cases the performance is quite slow, a maximum upload/download of 2Mb/sec.

At first I thought it was the Ubiquiti router not being able to handle the throughput, so I tried Zero Tier, on each client computers, with the same results. Also, when using Zero Tier to connect to another site that isn't on 2Degrees, I seem to be able to max out the connection.

Anyone else experiencing this?

I'm tempted to change providers at one of the sites.