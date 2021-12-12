I saw 700 on the download of the matrix thingie on my xbox, that is about the highest I have seen outside of a speed test on anything ever. I would love to get 4 gig just to rub it into aussies but I cant see the point till the hardware and CDNs catch up.

I will be redoing the lan to have 10 gig ethernet in the next upgrade cycle beyond my 2 PCs directly connected with a DAC cable I had for a while till I moved things to where it doesnt reach, but thats just for storage access speeds which is easily greater than gigabit on most things.

When they refresh the xbox line to have something with multigig on it and they get their CDNs up to speed then I can see more value in multi gig internet for swapping games on the woefully small storage that consoles have. I was hoping that consoles would start to stream assets from the network instead of downloading everything all the time but clearly they are still catering to third world countries.