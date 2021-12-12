Hi all
Just wondering if anyone has any insite into when 2deg is getting HyperFiber?
Iv tried googling but all that really comes up is a old thread on here about it being in the works, but no true answer on there
You likely won’t find anyone on here who will/can say anything (other than general comments) before an official announcement.
I guess thats true
I mean even some semi official roadmap saying 2022 or something is better then nothing
Just curious as id like to plan for getting a upgrade (just cos I can) and want to stay with 2deg as they have been pretty good to me
Going off Hyperfibre's website, Orcon and MyRepublic are the only 2 I've heard of that sell HyperFibre but note prev threads strongly recommending people stay away from MyRepublic
Also do you have the network gear to support that much bandwidth?
Is there something particular that you need hyperfibre for that gigabit fibre (or less) can’t do?
I do wonder the "use case" for hyperfibre in the residential sense - I wouldn't bother getting from my perspective.
There are no mainstream devices on WiFi that can get to 1GB let alone 4GB! - even on ethernet you would struggle to see any "real world" benefit apart form a speedtest !
I saw 700 on the download of the matrix thingie on my xbox, that is about the highest I have seen outside of a speed test on anything ever. I would love to get 4 gig just to rub it into aussies but I cant see the point till the hardware and CDNs catch up.
I will be redoing the lan to have 10 gig ethernet in the next upgrade cycle beyond my 2 PCs directly connected with a DAC cable I had for a while till I moved things to where it doesnt reach, but thats just for storage access speeds which is easily greater than gigabit on most things.
When they refresh the xbox line to have something with multigig on it and they get their CDNs up to speed then I can see more value in multi gig internet for swapping games on the woefully small storage that consoles have. I was hoping that consoles would start to stream assets from the network instead of downloading everything all the time but clearly they are still catering to third world countries.