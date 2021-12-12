Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2 degrees HyperFiber
pomtom44

121 posts

Master Geek


#291903 12-Dec-2021 17:21
Hi all
Just wondering if anyone has any insite into when 2deg is getting HyperFiber?
Iv tried googling but all that really comes up is a old thread on here about it being in the works, but no true answer on there

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
corksta
2327 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2830886 12-Dec-2021 17:25
You likely won’t find anyone on here who will/can say anything (other than general comments) before an official announcement. 




2020 MacBook Air M1 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 8x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular - Green)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830891 12-Dec-2021 17:55
@corksta is 100% correct

pomtom44

121 posts

Master Geek


  #2830892 12-Dec-2021 17:56
I guess thats true
I mean even some semi official roadmap saying 2022 or something is better then nothing
Just curious as id like to plan for getting a upgrade (just cos I can) and want to stay with 2deg as they have been pretty good to me



DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2830951 12-Dec-2021 18:35
Going off Hyperfibre's website, Orcon and MyRepublic are the only 2 I've heard of that sell HyperFibre but note prev threads strongly recommending people stay away from MyRepublic

 

Also do you have the network gear to support that much bandwidth?

corksta
2327 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2830955 12-Dec-2021 18:54
Is there something particular that you need hyperfibre for that gigabit fibre (or less) can’t do?




2020 MacBook Air M1 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 8x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular - Green)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

pomtom44

121 posts

Master Geek


  #2830960 12-Dec-2021 19:17
corksta:

 

Is there something particular that you need hyperfibre for that gigabit fibre (or less) can’t do?

 



Not really, more of a cos I can rather then need
(lets be honest, 90% of people dont even need gigabit for day to day, the only reason I have it is because the other upload speeds suck in compairson)

And I think most people who have greater then gig to the home are in the same boat
heck a few years ago, gig to the home was "pointless" and while it still is, there are more use cases for it especially with larger families working from home, i dont think we are too far off where 2 or 4g to the home is going to be not as pointless as it seems now

pomtom44

121 posts

Master Geek


  #2830961 12-Dec-2021 19:20
DjShadow:

 

Going off Hyperfibre's website, Orcon and MyRepublic are the only 2 I've heard of that sell HyperFibre but note prev threads strongly recommending people stay away from MyRepublic

 

Also do you have the network gear to support that much bandwidth?

 



Yeah, i was with MYR for a while before switching to 2deg, and while it wasnt bad, it def wasnt "good"
been with 2deg for a while now (on a friends recomendation) and its been top notch

and i have a few devices which can, but thats part of my upgrade path is knowing how long till its avalibale, as no point spending money too soon if im not going to have the hardware to take advantage of it

Also along those notes, the new ONT has 4GB ports which the bandwidth is split between
So you dont even need 10gb networking (or 5) to take advantage of the speeds
You can get the 4gb plan and have 4 devices on a gig using the full gig



Delorean
371 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830989 12-Dec-2021 20:41
I do wonder the "use case" for hyperfibre in the residential sense - I wouldn't bother getting from my perspective.

 

There are no mainstream devices on WiFi that can get to 1GB let alone 4GB! - even on ethernet you would struggle to see any "real world" benefit apart form a speedtest !

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830990 12-Dec-2021 20:43
Gb not GB

pomtom44

121 posts

Master Geek


  #2831019 12-Dec-2021 21:52
Delorean:

 

I do wonder the "use case" for hyperfibre in the residential sense - I wouldn't bother getting from my perspective.

 

There are no mainstream devices on WiFi that can get to 1GB let alone 4GB! - even on ethernet you would struggle to see any "real world" benefit apart form a speedtest !

 



Wifi 6 gets close to 1gbps in real world tests (ok ideal conditions but 2-3 devices on a wifi 6 connection could easily break 1gbps)

Also its less about single use case and more about multiple uses
EG 4 4k streams on netflix is 100mpbs
Ok its nowhere near the 1gbps which current fiber gives you
But look at a few years ago when the average house was less then 100mbps down

1gbps is id say top average now
a few years ago it was definatly in the "nice to have but no need" range, 
now its getting pretty close to "need to have" for some people

the 4 and 8 gbps are at that "nice to have but no need" spot now where 1gbps was
give it a few more years and 2gbps and 4gbps will start coming more into the top line need to have

id much rather them have it now, and have those who just want the bragging rights to test it out and get the infrastructure in place, so by the time it gets to more people needing it, its already common place

richms
25106 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831024 12-Dec-2021 21:59
I saw 700 on the download of the matrix thingie on my xbox, that is about the highest I have seen outside of a speed test on anything ever. I would love to get 4 gig just to rub it into aussies but I cant see the point till the hardware and CDNs catch up.

 

I will be redoing the lan to have 10 gig ethernet in the next upgrade cycle beyond my 2 PCs directly connected with a DAC cable I had for a while till I moved things to where it doesnt reach, but thats just for storage access speeds which is easily greater than gigabit on most things.

 

When they refresh the xbox line to have something with multigig on it and they get their CDNs up to speed then I can see more value in multi gig internet for swapping games on the woefully small storage that consoles have. I was hoping that consoles would start to stream assets from the network instead of downloading everything all the time but clearly they are still catering to third world countries.




Richard rich.ms

