Delorean: I do wonder the "use case" for hyperfibre in the residential sense - I wouldn't bother getting from my perspective. There are no mainstream devices on WiFi that can get to 1GB let alone 4GB! - even on ethernet you would struggle to see any "real world" benefit apart form a speedtest !

Wifi 6 gets close to 1gbps in real world tests (ok ideal conditions but 2-3 devices on a wifi 6 connection could easily break 1gbps)Also its less about single use case and more about multiple usesEG 4 4k streams on netflix is 100mpbsOk its nowhere near the 1gbps which current fiber gives youBut look at a few years ago when the average house was less then 100mbps down1gbps is id say top average nowa few years ago it was definatly in the "nice to have but no need" range,now its getting pretty close to "need to have" for some peoplethe 4 and 8 gbps are at that "nice to have but no need" spot now where 1gbps wasgive it a few more years and 2gbps and 4gbps will start coming more into the top line need to haveid much rather them have it now, and have those who just want the bragging rights to test it out and get the infrastructure in place, so by the time it gets to more people needing it, its already common place