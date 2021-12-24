freitasm: I did the same a couple of months ago and ported numbers might take some time to start getting these notifications/authentication messages. In my case it was about ten days. Pretty much out of control of the telco.

Yes, unlike person-to-person messages where we (the carriers) take care of routing (and re-routing, if necessary, especially for international) in the case of application-generated messages the service provider is responsible for keeping their porting records up to date. Whilst carriers update essentially in real-time, it can take SMS service providers a while to catch up, but there's nothing much we can do about it.