Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Not receiving verifications messages
Bonzi

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#293055 24-Dec-2021 19:02
Send private message

My partner brought a new iPhone from 2 degrees and transferred his number from spark, upon setting up iPhone we have found that he is unable to receive any verification codes e.g from anz

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Linux
8988 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838048 24-Dec-2021 19:07
Send private message

How long ago was the number ported to 2degrees?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73943 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838049 24-Dec-2021 19:09
Send private message

I did the same a couple of months ago and ported numbers might take some time to start getting these notifications/authentication messages. In my case it was about ten days. Pretty much out of control of the telco.  




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

SaltyNZ
6181 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2838050 24-Dec-2021 19:13
Send private message

freitasm:

 

I did the same a couple of months ago and ported numbers might take some time to start getting these notifications/authentication messages. In my case it was about ten days. Pretty much out of control of the telco.  

 

 

 

 

Yes, unlike person-to-person messages where we (the carriers) take care of routing (and re-routing, if necessary, especially for international) in the case of application-generated messages the service provider is responsible for keeping their porting records up to date. Whilst carriers update essentially in real-time, it can take SMS service providers a while to catch up, but there's nothing much we can do about it.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 