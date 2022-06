On my bill I have about 10 txt messages to a UK number.

I have spoken to 2 deg who have credited my account.

However I am perplexed as to what they are.

There is no record of them being sent from my phone apart from the 2 deg bill.

Also these numbers are not in my address book.

In fact If I want to contact anyone in the UK I use messenger, watsapp or Skype.

So very confusing.

The two numbers are

+44 7537151541

+ 44 7491163442



If anyone can throw some light on this it would be amazing.

Thanks