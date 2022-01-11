Hi all,

We live rurally (just out of Warkworth), and both broadband and cell connections are pretty borderline. We currently have Spark ADSL, but pretty much at the distance limits for that.

We are just in the process of migrating to Starlink, and the plan is to figuratively cut the copper landline and ADSL, and migrate to Wi-Fi Calling for voice. My wife already had a (non-2D supplied) Samsung A51 running via 2Degrees, and this switched to their VoWiFi without a blip (you've have to ask why I had taken so long to do this...). My phone is a OnePlus 6 running via Spark. I spoke to Spark, and no commitments there as to when VoWiFi was likely to become available, so made the call to migrate to 2Degrees, which I have now done.

While the OnePlus is not officially supported by 2Degrees VoWiFi, I thought it would be a relatively trivial job to get it all working. Its been anything but! After some fiddling, I've managed to get the WiFi Calling enabled on the phone, but all indications are that 2Degrees is refusing to provision this (I had a play with the phone connected to Android Studio, and watched the logs being generated as SIM's were inserted, and calls initiated. It appears this is disabled somewhere down in the IMS stack when the SIM is being initialised, but couldn't decode any more detail). I've had a talk to 2D support, and they assured me that they didn't actively stop non-supported phones connecting, just that they didn't provide any support. However, from some of the earlier notes in here, and also as deep as I have been able to get, I'm guessing my phone is either failing some authentication with 2Degrees, or is being actively rejected. I think I'm out of my depth trying to chase this further.

Its not a new phone, so being forced to upgrade is not a major issue. I do like the OnePlus, so if anyone has any ideas on getting this to play with 2Degrees VoWiFi, that would be welcome!

However, I'm assuming it will be a new phone. I've never been bound to the service provider for my phones, and typically just picked up whatever model I was after from a third party. However, I'm a bit cautious doing this, as WiFi Calling is the primary driver, so I want to be sure this is going to work.

Does anyone have any insights as to determining what phones will/will not work. I'm guessing that at a minimum I should restrict my search to the models in 2Degrees currently supported list, but should I also be restricting this to only phones supplied by 2Degrees? My wife's A51 worked without a glitch even though it was a 3rd party phone - was this pure luck, or would this be expected with any of the supported models? Any other tips or suggestions to keep me sane!

Andrew