My PPP uptime is currently at 40d10h38m. I noticed my PPP session drop last year one night at around 11pm while I was working, so rebooted my router (to no avail - I had to tether to my phone instead). The PPP came back up on its own a few hours later.

Ignoring the above, I only noticed three instances of downtime (that weren't caused by me tutuing on my side) on my line last year. Two were due to power cuts at my place. The other, again the PPP session dropped and came back up on its own, but it happened in the early hours of the morning so it didn't impact us. I assume it was due to Chorus updating firmware somewhere on their end.