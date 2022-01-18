Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UFB - Uptime
NickMack

#293390 18-Jan-2022 09:04
Hiya,

 

Out of interest, what's your current uptime on your UFB connection since fibre last went down/router rebooted/router firmware upgraded/power outage etc? Mines hovering close to a year which I was surprised about..




Lias
  #2852716 18-Jan-2022 10:09
64 days. I think that reboot was only because I was playing with something.




trig42
  #2852718 18-Jan-2022 10:12
Mine would be early November - I replaced my router. Other than that, it's been up constantly since then.

 

My previous router, I was having a couple of issues with WiFi so would reboot it about once a week. Had no issues with the UFB side of my network.

Behodar
  #2852741 18-Jan-2022 11:06
I tend to whine when there's a problem, so it looks like my last outage (at least, that I noticed) was in April 2020. I won't have rebooted my router since then, although I think we had a power outage last year some time.

 

Edit: Just noticed that this is the 2d forum. Sorry!



Lorenceo
  #2852759 18-Jan-2022 11:43
My PPP uptime is currently at 40d10h38m. I noticed my PPP session drop last year one night at around 11pm while I was working, so rebooted my router (to no avail - I had to tether to my phone instead). The PPP came back up on its own a few hours later.

 

Ignoring the above, I only noticed three instances of downtime (that weren't caused by me tutuing on my side) on my line last year. Two were due to power cuts at my place. The other, again the PPP session dropped and came back up on its own, but it happened in the early hours of the morning so it didn't impact us. I assume it was due to Chorus updating firmware somewhere on their end.

darthmeow
  #2852776 18-Jan-2022 12:03
Currently on 29d after a router upgrade, but months on end seems to be a thing for me so I'm not complaining in the slightest.

  #2852779 18-Jan-2022 12:08
I play with stuff so mine gets reset occasionally, but currently : connected since 18.11.2021, 18:23

 

 




michaelmurfy
  #2852789 18-Jan-2022 12:37
Generally my home connection is rock solid - the only downtime I get is due to either ONT upgrades or RouterOS upgrades (or that time I messed my firewall rules up causing a multi-hour outage). I think as a whole in NZ broadband is rather reliable, my parents have just over a year of uptime on their VDSL connection right now (router is hooked up to a UPS).




Mahon
  #2852975 18-Jan-2022 15:54
Power outages reset mine way to regularly.

gehenna
  #2852979 18-Jan-2022 16:04
About 5 mins since chorus just finished installing it at my new house. It was probably up for at least 6 months at my last place.

wratterus
  #2852982 18-Jan-2022 16:10
Nothing remarkable at the moment but have had a few edgerouters on UPS over 500 days no problems. 

jarledb
  #2852990 18-Jan-2022 16:38
Router says Active for 23 days, 0 hours, 50 minutes.

 

About to be 0 days, 0 hours and 0 minutes though. I see there is a firmware update to do.

 

 

mentalinc
  #2853008 18-Jan-2022 17:01
Only downtime is me doing firmware updates.

 

There was an outage at some point late last year, but looking for outage issues in this forum will give you a better view (in general it just works...)




richms
  #2853021 18-Jan-2022 17:38
Only outages have been for unannounced upgrades that chorus have done. So long as it has power it seems totally reliable other than that. Not like copper which was junk after rain all the time and would randomly drop to resync at a lower speed at other times constantly. If the copper is reliable it was also totally solid. But this is all because its not a ropy old coax network like so many in wellington have to endure.




nztim
  #2853024 18-Jan-2022 17:48
I cant tell anyone as I am using IPoE

was like this over 6 months on PPPoE with Bigpipe




KiwiSurfer
  #2853088 18-Jan-2022 21:46
nztim: I cant tell anyone as I am using IPoE

was like this over 6 months on PPPoE with Bigpipe

 

My router tells me the 'Last Link Down Time' on the port. Last down for the port connected to the ONT was 11th Jan when I replaced the Ethernet cable. Only ever goes down due to something I've done to be fair...!

