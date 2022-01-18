Hiya,
Out of interest, what's your current uptime on your UFB connection since fibre last went down/router rebooted/router firmware upgraded/power outage etc? Mines hovering close to a year which I was surprised about..
64 days. I think that reboot was only because I was playing with something.
Mine would be early November - I replaced my router. Other than that, it's been up constantly since then.
My previous router, I was having a couple of issues with WiFi so would reboot it about once a week. Had no issues with the UFB side of my network.
I tend to whine when there's a problem, so it looks like my last outage (at least, that I noticed) was in April 2020. I won't have rebooted my router since then, although I think we had a power outage last year some time.
Edit: Just noticed that this is the 2d forum. Sorry!
My PPP uptime is currently at 40d10h38m. I noticed my PPP session drop last year one night at around 11pm while I was working, so rebooted my router (to no avail - I had to tether to my phone instead). The PPP came back up on its own a few hours later.
Ignoring the above, I only noticed three instances of downtime (that weren't caused by me tutuing on my side) on my line last year. Two were due to power cuts at my place. The other, again the PPP session dropped and came back up on its own, but it happened in the early hours of the morning so it didn't impact us. I assume it was due to Chorus updating firmware somewhere on their end.
Currently on 29d after a router upgrade, but months on end seems to be a thing for me so I'm not complaining in the slightest.
I play with stuff so mine gets reset occasionally, but currently : connected since 18.11.2021, 18:23
Generally my home connection is rock solid - the only downtime I get is due to either ONT upgrades or RouterOS upgrades (or that time I messed my firewall rules up causing a multi-hour outage). I think as a whole in NZ broadband is rather reliable, my parents have just over a year of uptime on their VDSL connection right now (router is hooked up to a UPS).
Nothing remarkable at the moment but have had a few edgerouters on UPS over 500 days no problems.
Router says Active for 23 days, 0 hours, 50 minutes.
About to be 0 days, 0 hours and 0 minutes though. I see there is a firmware update to do.
Only downtime is me doing firmware updates.
There was an outage at some point late last year, but looking for outage issues in this forum will give you a better view (in general it just works...)
Only outages have been for unannounced upgrades that chorus have done. So long as it has power it seems totally reliable other than that. Not like copper which was junk after rain all the time and would randomly drop to resync at a lower speed at other times constantly. If the copper is reliable it was also totally solid. But this is all because its not a ropy old coax network like so many in wellington have to endure.
nztim: I cant tell anyone as I am using IPoE
was like this over 6 months on PPPoE with Bigpipe
My router tells me the 'Last Link Down Time' on the port. Last down for the port connected to the ONT was 11th Jan when I replaced the Ethernet cable. Only ever goes down due to something I've done to be fair...!