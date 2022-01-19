Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Got offered 25% off the $40 monthly mobile plan if I switch from pre-pay. Good idea?
Screeb

687 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293420 19-Jan-2022 17:58
Send private message

I got a call from 2degrees today offering me the $40 pay monthly plan (4GB) for $30 for as long as I stay on the plan. I'm currently on the $30 prepay plan (2.5GB). I've only ever been on prepay, so have no experience with pay monthly... Are there any hidden pitfalls to this switch? Or is this a no-brainer? On the surface it seems like a good deal - same cost, but get 1.5GB more (and unlimited calls, but I don't care about that).

 

I do also currently have over 10GB rollover, which I assume will be wiped (?), though that's not a huge deal I guess since I should claw it back in no time.

Linux
9045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2853774 19-Jan-2022 18:15
Send private message

You will not lose the 10GB and yes great deal

You also get access to data sharing

Screeb

687 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2853783 19-Jan-2022 18:46
Send private message

Linux: You will not lose the 10GB and yes great deal

You also get access to data sharing

 

Sweet, thanks!

everettpsycho
398 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2853787 19-Jan-2022 19:12
Send private message

I think you also get a $10 discount on broadband on pay monthly if you want it which prepay isn't eligible for.



Linux
9045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2853791 19-Jan-2022 19:49
Send private message

everettpsycho: I think you also get a $10 discount on broadband on pay monthly if you want it which prepay isn't eligible for.


Correct

