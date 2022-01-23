Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Number being spoofed?
rhy7s

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293459 23-Jan-2022 21:56
Send private message

My neighbour has been getting nasty calls and SMS messages in reply to spam messages that seem to be spoofing their number. There is no corresponding outgoing message in their phone or 2degrees' usage statistics. The phone has had a Malwarebytes scan that didn't show anything. I don't know if they've clicked on a spam message link themselves. Are there any tools that would show if anything is originating from their phone rather than it being spoofed? Is there anything that can be done at this point? Or would they have to discard the number?

Create new topic
Linux
9075 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855293 23-Jan-2022 22:46
Send private message

You would see the SMS on the 2degrees billing side if they were getting sent from the actual handset

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
rhy7s

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2855294 23-Jan-2022 22:54
Send private message

Thanks, that seems to be the case. Do you think it would be worth waiting out scammers using the number? Or would their number end up being blacklisted by recipients reporting it as spam? Can 2Degrees transfer accrued data to another number if it doesn't slow down?

shk292
2381 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855313 24-Jan-2022 08:18
Send private message

I've had this for a while, I think I posted about it a few months ago. Seems totally random but after a bunch of instances, the rate has dropped right off now, maybe one per week or less. I suggest sitting it out and explaining nicely to anyone who calls or texts back

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 