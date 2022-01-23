My neighbour has been getting nasty calls and SMS messages in reply to spam messages that seem to be spoofing their number. There is no corresponding outgoing message in their phone or 2degrees' usage statistics. The phone has had a Malwarebytes scan that didn't show anything. I don't know if they've clicked on a spam message link themselves. Are there any tools that would show if anything is originating from their phone rather than it being spoofed? Is there anything that can be done at this point? Or would they have to discard the number?