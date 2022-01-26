Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are you a 2degrees employee working from home and can't get on Geekzone?
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74096 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#293499 26-Jan-2022 14:42


If you are a 2degrees employee working from home and can't get on Geekzone, please disconnect the VPN to have access. After finishing, please reconnect your VPN.

 

Above all, stay secure.




Create new topic
SaltyNZ
6214 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856710 26-Jan-2022 15:32


Works fine for me with VPN still up.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74096 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856712 26-Jan-2022 15:34


How long has your VPN been up? I have received three reports today of people WFH, logged into their VPNs and being blocked on Geekzone. I won't disclose publicly why the block is happening but it is.




SaltyNZ
6214 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856715 26-Jan-2022 15:43


Since about 7.30 this morning. I could logout & login again and see.




SaltyNZ
6214 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856718 26-Jan-2022 15:48


Still works. Other possible relevant info - I have a static IP.




MrGadget
118 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2856721 26-Jan-2022 15:52


Also working for me (VPN up since 7:30am) - also have a static IP.

 

 

 

 

iJackiep
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2856733 26-Jan-2022 16:16


Not working for me. At home on VPN. No static IP.

turtleattacks
462 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2856741 26-Jan-2022 16:36


This is not a recent issue. I've had access blocked while in the 2degrees office or VPN for perhaps a year now. 

Something about IP being blocked by Cloudflare or whatever firewall Geekzone is using? 

 

 



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74096 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856743 26-Jan-2022 16:40


Interesting. This is the first time I was told about it - perhaps more people WFH now?




turtleattacks
462 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2856744 26-Jan-2022 16:44


Sorry, I never really thought about raising it with you as if Geekzone doesn't work at work, I've always had better thing to do :) (i.e. some actual work). 

 

Can't you just see why the IP address is blocked? 

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74096 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856745 26-Jan-2022 16:46


@turtleattacks:

 

Can't you just see why the IP address is blocked? 

 

 

Yes, I can. And it is a rule I put in there. I have explained to @SaltyNZ.




turtleattacks
462 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2856747 26-Jan-2022 16:48


Not sure if the user's static IP address would matter though because once it's on VPN (Forti) - wouldn't all the traffic be routed via the VPN and hence IP address be changed to whatever VPN is? 

SaltyNZ
6214 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2856757 26-Jan-2022 17:06


turtleattacks:

 

Not sure if the user's static IP address would matter though because once it's on VPN (Forti) - wouldn't all the traffic be routed via the VPN and hence IP address be changed to whatever VPN is? 

 

 

 

 

I have not done rigorous investigation on that but anyway this isn't really the forum to discuss it.




insane
3023 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2856898 26-Jan-2022 21:30


Presumably their Forticlient it's setup in full tunnel mode for some people, with web filtering policy set to block the 'Other adult material' or 'Meaningless content' categories :P

richms
25243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2856915 26-Jan-2022 22:45


I will say that forticlient is a steaming piece of...... Its what I had to use for work VPN and even unmanaged it would block so much stuff with no option to allow it. "oooooh utorrent. Thats potentially unwanted. BLOCK.."  "Oh that website is on some random list BLOCK" - Moving a file that is a false positive between drives? BLOCK. No override for you.

 

Best thing ever was removing it.




