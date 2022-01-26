If you are a 2degrees employee working from home and can't get on Geekzone, please disconnect the VPN to have access. After finishing, please reconnect your VPN.
Above all, stay secure.
Works fine for me with VPN still up.
Since about 7.30 this morning. I could logout & login again and see.
Still works. Other possible relevant info - I have a static IP.
Also working for me (VPN up since 7:30am) - also have a static IP.
This is not a recent issue. I've had access blocked while in the 2degrees office or VPN for perhaps a year now.
Something about IP being blocked by Cloudflare or whatever firewall Geekzone is using?
Interesting. This is the first time I was told about it - perhaps more people WFH now?
Sorry, I never really thought about raising it with you as if Geekzone doesn't work at work, I've always had better thing to do :) (i.e. some actual work).
Can't you just see why the IP address is blocked?
@turtleattacks:
Can't you just see why the IP address is blocked?
Yes, I can. And it is a rule I put in there. I have explained to @SaltyNZ.
Not sure if the user's static IP address would matter though because once it's on VPN (Forti) - wouldn't all the traffic be routed via the VPN and hence IP address be changed to whatever VPN is?
turtleattacks:
Not sure if the user's static IP address would matter though because once it's on VPN (Forti) - wouldn't all the traffic be routed via the VPN and hence IP address be changed to whatever VPN is?
I have not done rigorous investigation on that but anyway this isn't really the forum to discuss it.
I will say that forticlient is a steaming piece of...... Its what I had to use for work VPN and even unmanaged it would block so much stuff with no option to allow it. "oooooh utorrent. Thats potentially unwanted. BLOCK.." "Oh that website is on some random list BLOCK" - Moving a file that is a false positive between drives? BLOCK. No override for you.
Best thing ever was removing it.