Just a friendly fyi:
Thanks! Woke up to this this morning in Porirua; PPPoE timing out
2degrees customer rep rang back and said it was a "major" failure affecting large parts of Wellington and that Chorus field crews were investigating. No time to repair stated.
Do we have any idea of an ETA for a fix? It went off around 1-1:30am. 2D hasn't said anything except the pot on their website saying it's being fixed.
2degrees customer rep rang back and said it was a "major" failure affecting large parts of Wellington and that Chorus field crews were investigating. No time to repair stated.
That's not good.
Yeah, an update on their status page early this morning would have been nice. Or at least a message on their support line - would have saved an hour on hold, and the support team too!
Yeah, an update on their status page early this morning would have been nice. Or at least a message on their support line - would have saved an hour on hold, and the support team too!
They added it to the status page shortly after 8am, by which point it had been down almost 7 hours though. They also added a message to the IVR sometime this morning.
Would be nice to have some more updates/details though.
For what it's worth my connection seems to have come back up now as well.
Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan
Back up in Porirua now
Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan
Oh interesting. Is this only for 2Degrees?
NglButiLoveTechnolog:
Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan
Oh interesting. Is this only for 2Degrees?
No, that's for all residential services. If you want it to be fixed quickly, you need to be paying for a plan with lower resolve times in the SLA.
Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan
I have no issue with not having an SLA, or outages for that matter - just would be nice to know when there are wide-spread outages and saving yourself from sitting on hold for an hour
Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan
I know it's kind of been done to death before, but that's the expectation of the Telco industry, not the expectation of 99% of end users. If you ask virtually anyone outside of the telco/ISP space I think you'll find their service level expectation is far higher than even most business plans would offer them.
