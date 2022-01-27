Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Broadband outages in the Wellington regions
NglButiLoveTechnolog

43 posts

Geek


#293508 27-Jan-2022 08:38
Send private message

Just a friendly fyi:

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
jnimmo
What does this tag do
1057 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2857009 27-Jan-2022 09:09
Send private message

Thanks! Woke up to this this morning in Porirua; PPPoE timing out

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
gpsboy
39 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2857014 27-Jan-2022 09:17
Send private message

2degrees customer rep rang back and said it was a "major" failure affecting large parts of Wellington and that Chorus field crews were investigating. No time to repair stated.

Finch
2719 posts

Uber Geek


  #2857015 27-Jan-2022 09:17
Send private message

Do we have any idea of an ETA for a fix? It went off around 1-1:30am. 2D hasn't said anything except the pot on their website saying it's being fixed.



Finch
2719 posts

Uber Geek


  #2857017 27-Jan-2022 09:23
Send private message

gpsboy:

 

2degrees customer rep rang back and said it was a "major" failure affecting large parts of Wellington and that Chorus field crews were investigating. No time to repair stated.

 

 

 

 

That's not good.

Aucklandjafa
139 posts

Master Geek


  #2857042 27-Jan-2022 10:34
Send private message

Yeah, an update on their status page early this morning would have been nice. Or at least a message on their support line - would have saved an hour on hold, and the support team too!

vegaman
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2857049 27-Jan-2022 10:53
Send private message

Aucklandjafa:

 

Yeah, an update on their status page early this morning would have been nice. Or at least a message on their support line - would have saved an hour on hold, and the support team too!

 

 

They added it to the status page shortly after 8am, by which point it had been down almost 7 hours though. They also added a message to the IVR sometime this morning.

 

Would be nice to have some more updates/details though.

vegaman
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2857062 27-Jan-2022 11:09
Send private message

For what it's worth my connection seems to have come back up now as well.



nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2857063 27-Jan-2022 11:12
Send private message

Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

jnimmo
What does this tag do
1057 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2857085 27-Jan-2022 11:28
Send private message

Back up in Porirua now

NglButiLoveTechnolog

43 posts

Geek


  #2857107 27-Jan-2022 11:59
Send private message

nztim:

 

Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan

 

 

Oh interesting. Is this only for 2Degrees? 

trig42
5365 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2857114 27-Jan-2022 12:17
Send private message

NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

nztim:

 

Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan

 

 

Oh interesting. Is this only for 2Degrees? 

 

 

No, that's for all residential services. If you want it to be fixed quickly, you need to be paying for a plan with lower resolve times in the SLA.

Aucklandjafa
139 posts

Master Geek


  #2857132 27-Jan-2022 12:45
Send private message

nztim:

 

Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan

 

 

 

 

I have no issue with not having an SLA, or outages for that matter - just would be nice to know when there are wide-spread outages and saving yourself from sitting on hold for an hour

Lias
4872 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857143 27-Jan-2022 13:05
Send private message

nztim:

 

Just bear in mind unless you have a Business Plan and an SLA the standard resolve time is 24-48 hours if internet is essential you should not be on the lowest plan

 

 

I know it's kind of been done to death before, but that's the expectation of the Telco industry, not the expectation of 99% of end users. If you ask virtually anyone outside of the telco/ISP space I think you'll find their service level expectation is far higher than even most business plans would offer them.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 