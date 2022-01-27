NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Aucklandjafa: Yeah, an update on their status page early this morning would have been nice. Or at least a message on their support line - would have saved an hour on hold, and the support team too!

They added it to the status page shortly after 8am, by which point it had been down almost 7 hours though. They also added a message to the IVR sometime this morning.

Would be nice to have some more updates/details though.